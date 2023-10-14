Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 3 Ohio State travels to West Lafayette to face unranked Purdue at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on Peacock. Can the Boilermakers cover the 19.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Check out our Ohio State vs. Purdue betting prediction to find out.

Ohio State is 5-0 straight up this season and 2-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Notre Dame and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Purdue is 2-4 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Illinois, and their worst loss came against Fresno State.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Matchup & Betting Odds

169 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19.5) at 170 Purdue Boilermakers (+19.5); O/U 52

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Ohio State vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Boilermakers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of public bets are on Purdue +19.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson missed his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s game at Purdue. Henderson leads the Buckeyes with 295 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns this season.

Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka left his team’s previous game with an undisclosed ailment, and he is questionable for this weekend’s game with that same injury. Egbuka is Ohio State’s number 2 wide receiver and he has 22 catches for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Purdue starting cornerback Marquis Wilson will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. Wilson had recorded 20 total tackles and 6 passes defended in 5 games of action for the Boilermakers in 2023.

Purdue starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. left last week’s game with an undisclosed injury and he’s listed as doubtful for this weekend’s home tilt with Ohio State. Tracy has 50 carries for 296 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in 6 contests this year.

Boilermakers starting right tackle Marcus Mbow left his team’s previous game with an unspecified injury, and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Mbow started all 14 games at right guard for Purdue last season and was firmly entrenched as the team’s starting right tackle before getting injured.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Ohio State is 3-6-2 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Ohio State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 14-6 in Ohio State’s last 20 conference games.

The over is 12-10 in Purdue’s last 22 conference games.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Prediction

The last time these two teams played each other, Ohio State beat Purdue in blowout fashion 59-31 in Columbus in November of 2021. The last time that the Buckeyes played the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Purdue won decisively 49-20. I doubt that Purdue will win this game, but I like their chances to keep it close.

This contest has trap game potential for Ohio State. The Buckeyes host Penn State a week from this Saturday in a game that could determine who makes the Big Ten Championship Game. It’s hard to understate how big that game is going to be. It stands to reason that Ohio State could sleepwalk a bit this weekend as they may think they can stroll in, demolish Purdue, and get out of there. I’m not so sure. I think the Boilers can keep it somewhat competitive, so I’ll take the home team and the points.