Northwestern vs. Central Michigan Bowl Preview & Prediction

The MAC will challenge the Big Ten on Friday afternoon in Detroit, MI when Central Michigan takes on Northwestern in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. With the Wildcats laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Northwestern vs. Central Michigan matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Northwestern vs. Central Michigan Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 🏟 Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Ford Field — Detroit, MI 📺 TV: ESPN — 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff

Northwestern vs. Central Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Northwestern -10.5 42.5 -400 Central Michigan +10.5 42.5 +350

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Central Michigan 46% +12.5 +10.5 Northwestern 64% -12.5 -10.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Team Overviews & Season Recap

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-5)

Central Michigan rebounded under first-year head coach Matt Drinkall, finishing 7-5 and securing their first bowl berth since 2021. The Chippewas leaned on a ball-control, defense-first identity, forcing a remarkable +8 turnover margin and ranking among the MAC’s top defensive units.

Offensively, CMU is efficient but unspectacular. QB Joe Labas completed nearly 69% of his passes for 1,676 yards and 12 TDs with just six interceptions. Running backs Brock Townsend and Tulane transfer Trey Cornist provide a steady ground game, while mobile quarterback Angel Flores (519 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs) adds a dual-threat element when healthy.

The Chippewas defense is anchored by first-team All-MAC linebacker Jordan Kwiatkowski (over 100 tackles, 12.5 TFLs) and edge disruptor Michael Heldman (10.5 sacks), with a veteran secondary that has helped CMU produce turnovers consistently.

Northwestern Wildcats (6-6)

Northwestern battled through a roller-coaster Big Ten season, finishing 6-6 to grab bowl eligibility. While the offense struggled for consistency, the Wildcats’ value remains on the defensive side of the ball — historically one of the Big Ten’s stronger units.

Sophomore QB Preston Stone ended the year with modest numbers (~2,174 passing yards, 14 TDs) but the ground game powered by Caleb Komolafe (886 rushing yards, 11 total TDs) provided balance. WR Griffin Wilde (around 780 receiving yards) offers Northwestern its top aerial weapon.

Defensively, Northwestern boasts multiple All-Big Ten honorees and ranks among the conference’s best in points allowed (~20.9 ppg). The Wildcats also excel at takeaways and controlling time of possession — keys to keeping this game tight.

Key Matchups to Watch

🟦 CMU Defense vs. Northwestern Offense

Central Michigan’s ability to generate turnovers and pressure the passer will test a Northwestern offense that lacks explosive efficiency.

🟨 Northwestern Defense vs. CMU Offense

Northwestern’s experience defending Big Ten competition should slow CMU’s ball-control offense, especially on third downs and in the red zone.

⚖️ Battle of Fundamentals

Both teams are middle-of-the-pack offensively but thrive on limiting mistakes and winning the turnover battle — expect a game decided by field position and defensive plays.

Trends & Betting Notes

Northwestern is favored by roughly a touchdown in many market lines.

Both teams have defenses that bend but don’t always break, setting up a lower-scoring game scenario.

CMU’s offense ranks stronger in completion percentage, while Northwestern’s rush attack and defense are more consistent against varied fronts.

Prediction

This game shapes up as a grinding, defensive struggle. Northwestern’s experience against Big Ten competition and slightly more balanced offense gives it a slight edge, but Central Michigan’s turnover ability keeps it within striking range throughout.

➡️ Final Score Prediction:

Northwestern 20 — Central Michigan 17 (take CMU +10.5)

Northwestern’s defense forces key stops and the Wildcats manage just enough offense to eke out the win in a tight bowl contest.

