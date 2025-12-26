New Mexico vs. Minnesota Bowl Prediction & Betting Odds

New Mexico will take on Minnesota in the Rate Bowl from Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. With the Golden Gophers laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the smart bet in this New Mexico vs. Minnesota bowl matchup?

New Mexico vs. Minnesota Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 🏟 Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ 📺 TV: ESPN — 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff

New Mexico vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML New Mexico +1.5 43.5 +108 Minnesota -1.5 43.5 -120

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current New Mexico 42% +3.5 +1.5 Minnesota 58% -3.5 -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Team Overviews & Season Recap

New Mexico Lobos (9-3)

The Lobos finished a breakthrough season under first-year head coach Jason Eck, tying for the Mountain West regular-season title and earning a bowl invite for the first time in nearly a decade. New Mexico won six straight games to close the season, including a signature road win over UCLA earlier in the year.

Offense:

New Mexico averages ~369.6 total yards per game and 27.9 points per game this season.

QB Jack Layne emerged as a reliable leader — completing 65.9% of his passes for about 2,398 yards and 13 TDs , adding four rushing scores.

The ground attack features a three-headed backfield with Damon Bankston , D.J. McKinney , and Scottre Humphrey providing balance and toughness.

The Lobos rank mid-tier in third-down conversions and have shown continual improvement throughout 2025.

Defense:

New Mexico’s defense has been stout, especially against the run — allowing roughly 113.5 rushing yards per game (top-25 nationally).

The Lobos generated a school-record-tying nine sacks in a game this season and have become more aggressive upfront.

Overall defensive numbers show they give up ~22.5 points and ~350 yards per game, making them respectable against both run and pass.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5)

Minnesota’s 2025 season was a classic roller-coaster in the Big Ten, finishing 7-5 with wins over Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin and tough losses against OSU and Iowa. Under head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers are bowl veterans and have an 8-game bowl winning streak, the longest current run in FBS.

Offense:

The Gophers score about 23.3 points per game , with a balanced but grinder style offense.

QB Drake Lindsey has thrown for over 2,235 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INTs , showing improved decision-making down the stretch.

RB Darius Taylor adds a physical presence on the ground (550+ rushing yards) and also contributes as a receiver out of the backfield.

Minnesota’s passing game is modest but efficient, leaning on quick reads and short gains to keep drives alive.

Defense:

The Gopher defense is one of the stronger units Minnesota fields, posting 35 total sacks on the season — near the top of the Big Ten.

All-Conference DE Anthony Smith terrorizes backfields, and the secondary has been opportunistic with multiple interceptions.

Minnesota allows around 23.4 points per game to opponents and generally keeps games within reach thanks to tough line play.

Key Matchups to Watch

🔁 Turnovers & Field Position

New Mexico’s opportunistic offense vs. Minnesota’s aggressive pass rush — whichever team wins the turnover battle and controls field position will have a major edge.

🏈 Run Game vs. Front Seven

Minnesota’s defensive front vs. New Mexico’s trio of productive runners could determine how much balance UNM can maintain on offense.

📊 Efficiency Under Pressure

Quarterbacks Layne and Lindsey will be tested by complex looks and blitz packages — how each adapts under pressure could swing momentum.

Betting & Odds Snapshot

Most betting previews have Minnesota as a slight favorite (~–1.5) with a projected total around 43.5 points, indicating expectations of a competitive, moderately paced game.

Prediction

This bowl game feels like a contrast of styles: New Mexico’s momentum and dynamic offense vs. Minnesota’s disciplined defense and bowl experience. While the Lobos have reason for confidence after a breakout season, Minnesota’s bowl pedigree and defensive consistency likely keep them in control late.

➡️ Final Score Prediction:

🏈 Minnesota 27 — New Mexico 23 (Take Minnesota -1.5)

