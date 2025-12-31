Nebraska vs. Utah Bowl Picks: Will Utes hammer Cornhuskers?

New Year’s Eve brings a compelling Las Vegas Bowl matchup as the No. 15 Utah Utes (10–2) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7–5) at Allegiant Stadium. Utah’s productive season places them as a clear favorite, while Nebraska looks for a statement win to cap its year — even as key personnel changes shape both sides. With the Utes laying 14 points and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s 3:30 p.m. ET Nebraska vs. Utah matchup?

Nebraska vs. Utah Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 🕠 Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET on ABC

3:30 PM ET on ABC 📍 Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Nebraska vs. Utah Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Nebraska +14 50.5 +460 Utah -14 50.5 -575

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Nebraska 46% +14 +14 Utah 54% -14 -14

🔥 Storylines & Players

Utah Utes

10–2 and ranked: Utah finished with a strong resume in the Big 12, ranking among the nation’s top offenses, particularly on the ground.

Devon Dampier (QB): A dual-threat leader with ~2,180 passing yards and 22 TDs — anchored by a run game averaging nearly 270+ yards per contest.

Elite rushing attack: Utah ranks inside the top nationally in rushing offense — a major factor in controlling tempo in Las Vegas.

Defense & efficiency: The Utes’ defense has been stout, allowing under 19 points per game while holding foes in check through the air.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

7–5 season: Nebraska closes out a solid rebound year and earns its first Las Vegas Bowl appearance in program history.

Personnel turnover: Key injuries and opt-outs (including QB Dylan Raiola) have thrust freshman TJ Lateef into the spotlight — a major storyline and test for the Husker offense.

Defense: Nebraska’s defense has been a relative strength, especially in limiting the deep pass and creating pressure.

Historical edge: NU holds a 4–0 all-time record vs. Utah, though the last meeting was over three decades ago.

📊 Tactical Matchup

Offense vs. Defense: Utah’s run-centric scheme aims to dominate the line and clock, forcing Nebraska to be disciplined and disciplined in gap fits. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s defense — particularly against the pass — could slow Utah’s tempo if the Cornhuskers force mistakes.

Quarterback Play: Dampier’s dual threat creates mismatches, while Nebraska having to lean on a young QB (Lateef) adds variance to the Cornhuskers’ passing game.

Bowl Game Context: Both teams face coaching transitions, opt-outs, and bowl season dynamics that can skew performance. Utah’s ranked status and offensive rhythm project a higher probability of execution, while Nebraska’s defense and bowl motivation could keep this competitive early.

🏆 Final Score Projection

Utah Utes 35 — Nebraska Cornhuskers 17

With Utah’s ground game controlling tempo and Nebraska’s offense adapting to new personnel, the Utes project to take control in the second half. Utah’s ability to run the ball, limit turnovers, and shorten drives should tilt this in their favor — though Nebraska’s defense will make them earn every point.

Pick: Utah Utes -14

