Navy vs. Cincinnati Bowl Prediction: Will Midshipmen cash for bettors?

The Navy vs. Cincinnati Liberty Bowl matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday. With the Midshipmen laying 7.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 54.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s matchup from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN?

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Navy vs. Cincinnati Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 4:30 PM ET on ESPN

4:30 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Navy vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Navy -7.5 54.5 -280 Cincinnati +7.5 54.5 +245

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Navy 50% +5.5 -7.5 Cincinnati 50% -5.5 +7.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Team Overviews

Navy Midshipmen (10-2)

Navy heads into the Liberty Bowl riding a three-game winning streak, capped by a dramatic 17-16 win over Army to secure the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and finish atop the American.

Offense:

Senior QB Blake Horvath is the centerpiece of Navy’s triple-option attack, accounting for over 2,600 total yards and 25 touchdowns this year — including 1,147 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores — while also throwing for 1,472 yards with 10 TDs .

RB Alex Tecza adds a powerful complement on the ground with 822 rushing yards and 9 TDs , consistently moving the chains and helping Navy lead the FBS in rushing yards per game (around 289.3 ypg ).

WR Eli Heidenreich provides a prime receiving threat with 877 yards and 5 TDs, frequently creating mismatches out of the backfield and slot.

Defense:

Navy’s defense is led by AP First Team All-American DT Landon Robinson , a disruptive force with 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks this season.

The unit has had its inconsistencies but plays with discipline and aggressiveness, particularly against the run.

Navy’s balanced attack and time-of-possession dominance have been hallmarks of a season that could see the Midshipmen tie or break the school record for wins in a season with a Liberty Bowl victory.

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-5)

Cincinnati’s season was marked by early success before late-season challenges, including significant roster turnover in the secondary and the departure of starting QB Brendan Sorsby.

Offense:

The Bearcats’ offense has featured explosive moments when healthy, with dynamic WR Cyrus Allen (~11 TDs) and a strong offensive line anchored by All-American guard Evan Tengesdahl .

With Sorsby exploring NFL/transfer options, Cincinnati is expected to start veteran Brady Lichtenberg or see action from Samaj Jones, two players with limited pro experience.

Defense:

Cincinnati’s defense has suffered from departures in the secondary, creating matchup issues against Navy’s ground game — a concern given Navy’s penchant for long, clock-controlling drives.

📈 Series & History

Navy and Cincinnati have a tied all-time series (3-3), with Cincinnati winning the last three meetings. Their last encounter was a 20-10 Bearcats win in 2022.

🧠 Key Storylines

Navy seeks a historic season: A win would give the Midshipmen their 11th victory , tying the program record and capping back-to-back double-digit win seasons.

Cincinnati’s resilience tested: With significant roster attrition and an untested quarterback group, the Bearcats face a true test against one of college football’s most efficient rushing attacks.

Contrasting styles: Navy’s time-of-possession-heavy, option-oriented offense will try to keep Cincinnati off the field — a challenge for a Bearcats defense thin in the secondary.

🏆 Prediction Snapshot

Expect Navy’s run-heavy attack and ball-control strategy to grind down the clock and keep Cincinnati’s limited offense off the field. If the Midshipmen can sustain long drives and force the Bearcats into third-and-long situations, they’re positioned to secure the victory and finish the year among the nation’s most successful Group of Five teams. Navy 27, Cincinnati 17.

📌 Projected Winner: Navy Midshipmen -7.5

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.