Missouri vs Vanderbilt Expert Pick: Is SEC clash a playoff eliminator?

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:20 pm by Anthony Rome

Could the Missouri vs Vanderbilt SEC clash on Saturday afternoon turn into a college football playoff eliminator? Both teams have one loss, with each losing to Alabama. With the Commodores listed as slight home favorites, what’s the smart bet in this weekend’s conference matchup?

Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Betting snapshot

Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5

Game total (O/U): 52.

For a live look at where public money is going, use the Public Betting Chart: Public Betting Chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Key Player Stats You Need

Missouri QB Beau Pribula (recent games): performances show big-volume passing nights — examples from the last month include: 252 yards vs. Auburn (Oct 18), 167 yards vs. Alabama (Oct 11) and 241 yards in a heavier-efficiency win earlier. Missouri’s passing profile this month: roughly 204.4 passing yards/game , 6.8 Yds/Att , and a 6:7 TD/INT split in the recent sample — the Tigers can move the ball but have thrown a handful of interceptions.

Vanderbilt QB Dylan Pavia (recent games): Pavia has been torching secondaries in wins — recent lines include 160 yards vs. LSU (Oct 18), 198 vs. Alabama (Oct 4) and a 321-yard, 5-TD breakout (Sep 27). Vanderbilt’s passing profile shows about 241.0 yards/game, 7.9 Yds/Att, and 10 TDs vs. 3 INTs in the recently aggregated sample — the Commodores have a higher upside through the air.

Team Form & Matchup Beats

Vanderbilt form: The Commodores are rolling offensively — recent results include a 70–21 win and a 55–35 win, demonstrating they can both pile up points and allow chunk plays. Vanderbilt’s last 10 show strong ATS performance and they’ve covered consistently at home. That recent offensive surge makes them dangerous in shootout scripts.

Missouri form: The Tigers have quality wins and a balanced scoring profile, but their kicking uncertainty and offensive line questions (Reichert questionable) make close-game margins more volatile for them. Missouri can score but can also be vulnerable to turnovers in tight spots.

📊 Lock the best number: Check current odds & line moves 🔍

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction

Why I favor Vanderbilt and why this is a wager with a real edge:

Vanderbilt’s Passing Upside Is Legit. Dylan Pavia’s recent 300+ yard outburst and a string of efficient games give the Commodores genuine big-play upside. When Pavia is on, Vanderbilt creates explosive scoring drives that force opponents to trade points rather than grind — that benefits a home favorite in a tight line. The team’s recent 241.0 passing yards/game and 10 TDs vs. 3 INTs show they’re not a one-off offense. Missouri’s Small But Important Weaknesses. Missouri’s QB production is solid, but their recent TD/INT balance (6 TDs / 7 INTs in the recent sample) plus a questionable starting guard and a lost kicker reduce Missouri’s late-game reliability and field-goal insurance. In a game decided by special-teams/one-possession margins, that’s meaningful. Game Script Favors Home-Field Aggression. Vanderbilt has been playing fast and scoring in bunches at FirstBank lately; their wins show a willingness to stay aggressive even with big leads. If the Commodores can get ahead, Missouri’s missing kicking option and OL depth issues increase the chance of conservative scoring and higher variance for the Tigers. Situational Levers (Turnovers & Injuries). Multiple Commodores are listed questionable on defense and at RB/QB depth — that creates a need to watch the final injury report. But even with a few question marks, the offensive momentum and QB play give Vanderbilt the edge. Conversely, Missouri’s question marks on the OL and kicker swing late-game decisions away from the Tigers’ favor.

Projection & How to Bet It: My practical projection (game-plan aware) is Vanderbilt 34, Missouri 27.I prefer taking Vanderbilt at home. If you want a totals angle, if both QBs are cleared and the injury report is light, the Over becomes a live play; if Missouri’s key pieces show as OUT/QUESTIONABLE, lean the Under because Missouri’s scoring efficiency and special-teams reliability will be suppressed.

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.