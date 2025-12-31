Michigan vs. Texas Bowl Picks:

New Year’s Eve in Orlando will feature a marquee Cheez-It Citrus Bowl showdown as the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (9–3) take on the No. 13 Texas Longhorns (9–3) in a battle of Big Ten ruggedness vs. SEC flair. With both teams finishing 9-3, this postseason clash is about pride, momentum, and a chance to close 2025 with a major statement win. With the Wolverines catching seven points and the total sitting at 48, what’s the smart bet in today’s Michigan vs. Texas Citrus Bowl clash?

Michigan vs. Texas Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 🕠 Kickoff: 3:00 PM ET on ABC

3:00 PM ET on ABC 📍 Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Michigan vs. Texas Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Michigan +7 48 +250 Texas -7 48 -270

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Michigan 40% +4.5 +7 Texas 60% -4.5 -7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Storylines & Players to Know

Texas Longhorns

QB Arch Manning leads Texas’ balanced attack, capable of big plays through the air when the offense clicks — a key reason oddsmakers have Texas as the favorite.

The Longhorns have compiled three Top-10 wins this season, a rare accomplishment that highlights their ceiling.

Texas’ defense has been solid, holding opponents to ~19.8 points per game while forcing takeaways at key moments.

Michigan Wolverines

Freshman QB Bryce Underwood has emerged as a scrappy dual-threat catalyst — combining 2,229 passing yards with five rushing TDs and steady leadership.

Michigan boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses: ~18.7 PPG allowed and top-15 rushing defense — a unit that could slow Texas’ rhythm.

However, multiple opt-outs and key injuries (up to a dozen players) cloud Michigan’s depth chart and could impact their competitiveness.

📊 Tactical Matchup

Offense vs. Defense: Texas’ aerial attack and playmaking upside contrast with Michigan’s front-seven strength and defensive discipline. Michigan’s run game (averaging ~213.2 yards per game) tries to dominate time of possession and keep Texas off the field.

Quarterback Battle: Arch Manning’s ability to stretch the field will be critical — but Michigan’s defense excels at limiting big plays and forcing contested throws. Underwood’s efficiency and protection will be under the microscope.

Bowl Factor: With Michigan dealing with personnel absences and Texas carrying momentum from big wins, this matchup could be decided by turnovers, special teams, and explosive plays in key moments.

🏆 Final Score Projection

Texas Longhorns 28 — Michigan Wolverines 24

This Citrus Bowl projects as a tight, competitive affair. Texas’ offense should have just enough big-play juice and defensive resilience to outscore Michigan late — but don’t be surprised if the Wolverines hang around with clock control and turnover leverage. A small-margin Texas victory feels right in this contrast of styles and late-season motivation match.

Pick: Take Michigan Wolverines +7

