Miami vs. Ole Miss Playoff Picks:

The Miami vs. Ole Miss semifinal matchup pits two contrasting styles in college football’s most high-stakes stage: an elite Hurricanes defense intent on bending but not breaking, versus a high-octane Rebels offense looking to punch its ticket to the National Championship. It’s the first meeting between these storied programs since 1951 — a gap of 74 years. With the Hurricanes laying a field goal and the total sitting at 53, what’s the best bet in this college football playoff matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Miami vs. Ole Miss Game Information

📅 Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 ⏰ Kickoff: ~7:30 PM ET

~7:30 PM ET 🏟️ Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona 📺 TV: ESPN

Miami vs. Ole Miss Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Miami -3 52.5 -158 Ole Miss +3 52.5 +140

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Miami 42% -3 -3 Ole Miss 58% +3 +3

Miami Hurricanes — Strengths & Keys

Miami’s playoff run has been powered by its ferocious defense, highlighted by an relentless pass rush that has generated 46 sacks on the season and 12 in two postseason games.

Key Players:

Carson Beck (QB): Efficient passer with over 3,300 yds, 27 TDs and solid decision-making.

Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB): Do-it-all runner (947 yds, 10 TDs) who has controlled tempo and possession.

Malachi Toney (WR): Miami’s most consistent receiving threat.

Rueben Bain Jr. & Akheem Mesidor (DL): Anchor the pass rush, combining for double-digit sacks and NFL Draft buzz.

Keionte Scott & Jakobe Thomas (DBs): Turnover producers capable of flipping field position.

What Miami Does Best:

Pressure the quarterback and force mistakes.

Control time of possession with a physical run scheme.

Stifle scoring in the red zone — especially in tight playoff games.

Ole Miss Rebels — Strengths & Keys

Ole Miss boasts one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, averaging nearly 38 points per game behind an elite playmaker at QB.

Key Players:

Trinidad Chambliss (QB): The dual-threat leader (over 3,600 pass yards, 21 TDs, plus mobility) capable of big plays under pressure.

Kewan Lacy (RB): A force on the ground (1,464 yds, 23 TDs) who can exploit Miami’s front seven.

Harrison Wallace III & De’Zhaun Stribling (WRs): Stretch the field and provide explosive downfield options.

Suntarine Perkins (LB): A disruptive defender with strong run support and occasional pass rush.

Offensive Identity: Ole Miss works from tempo and big-play potential, with Chambliss’s escapability forcing defenses to stay honest and not overcommit.

Matchup Storylines

🔹 Styles Make Fights: Miami’s stout front seven must pressure Chambliss without overpursuing — he’s one of the most elusive QBs in the country.

🔹 Run Game Battle: Fletcher Jr. will try to dominate time of possession, forcing Ole Miss into long defensive stands.

🔹 Pressure vs. Protection: Ole Miss’ offensive line has allowed one of the lowest sack rates in the country — a key factor in whether Chambliss can remain composed under Miami’s rush.

🔹 Championship Legacy: Miami chases its first national title since 2001, while Ole Miss seeks its first ever national championship berth.

Miami vs. Ole Miss Prediction & Final Score

This semifinal shapes up as a tight, strategic battle, with Miami’s defensive front forcing key stops and Miami controlling the clock with Fletcher Jr. and a steadier offensive approach. Ole Miss has the firepower to stay in it, but Miami’s defense makes the biggest plays when it matters most.

📊 Projected Final Score:

Miami Hurricanes 28 — Ole Miss Rebels 24

Miami’s ability to disrupt the quarterback and win the trenches — combined with its playoff experience and pressure situations — ultimately tips the scale in a close, thrilling Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Pick: Miami -3

