Miami vs. Ohio State CFP Picks & Predictions: Is over best bet?

Kick off New Year’s Eve with a College Football Playoff — Quarterfinal showdown as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (12–1) face the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (11–2) in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic. The Buckeyes — defending national champions — bring elite talent and championship experience, while Miami arrives on a five-game winning streak after a gritty CFP first-round victory. This clash of power and passion sets the stage for one of the most compelling playoff matchups of the season. With the Buckeyes laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Miami vs. Ohio State matchup?

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Miami vs. Ohio State Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 🕠 Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

7:30 PM ET on ESPN 📍 Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Miami vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Miami +9.5 40.5 +290 Ohio State -9.5 40.5 -350

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Miami 60% +14 +14 Ohio State 40% -14 -14

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🔥 Storylines & Players to Know

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes enter as ~9.5-point favorites in the consensus odds market — a testament to their resume, talent, and playoff pedigree.

QB Julian Sayin has been one of college football’s most efficient passers, completing over 78 % of his attempts with 3,300+ yards and 31+ TDs.

Ohio State’s offense features elite weapons like WR Jeremiah Smith and dynamic RB Bo Jackson , combining big-play ability with balanced attack options.

The Buckeyes’ defense consistently ranks among the nation’s best, anchoring a unit that can dictate game tempo and limit explosive plays.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami punched its CFP ticket with a 10–3 win over No. 7 Texas A&M — a defensive slugfest in their first playoff game.

Senior QB Carson Beck , a Georgia transfer, has led a potent offense with strong efficiency numbers and big-play potential, though turnover risk remains a storyline to monitor.

The Hurricanes boast one of the country’s best defenses — ranked among the top in scoring defense — featuring disruptive pass rushers like Rueben Bain Jr. and a physically intimidating front seven.

Playmakers such as WR/RB Malachi Toney give Miami explosive versatility that can flip field position and create matchup problems for Ohio State.

📊 Tactical Matchup

Offense vs. Defense:

Ohio State’s high-octane offense will look to attack downfield and impose its efficiency, while Miami’s stout front seven aims to disrupt rhythm and generate negative-play situations. Miami’s defensive strength makes this far from a runaway, even with the Buckeyes favored.

Quarterback Battle:

Sayin’s precision and clean mechanics contrast with Miami’s Beck — whose success will hinge on managing pressure and protecting the football against Ohio State’s elite defenders.

Experience Factor:

Ohio State’s playoff history and championship experience tilt the narrative, but Miami’s hunger — especially in its first CFP quarterfinal — injects unpredictability into every quarter.

🏆 Final Score Projection

Ohio State Buckeyes 28 — Miami Hurricanes 20

This Cotton Bowl quarterfinal should reflect both teams’ defensive excellence and complementary strengths. Ohio State’s championship experience, offensive efficiency, and depth give them the edge, but Miami’s elite defense and playmaking ability keep this game within reach — potentially right down to the fourth quarter. Look for the Buckeyes to control critical situations and make enough timely plays to advance to the CFP semifinals.

Pick: Over 40.5

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.