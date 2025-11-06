LSU vs Alabama Expert Pick & Odds: Will Crimson Tide roll?

Get ready for a marquee SEC showdown in this LSU vs Alabama betting preview, where the stakes are high and the spread tells the story: the Alabama Crimson Tide are laying –10 at home against the LSU Tigers. With the total line hovering at 49.5, bettors are asking: can LSU stay within the number or will Alabama extend its dominance? This one has all the hallmarks of a high‑octane matchup where a sharp favorite meets a vulnerable foe.

How to Watch LSU vs Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant‑Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Betting lines: Alabama −10; Over/Under 49.5

Betting Odds

According to oddmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Crimson Tide are 10-point home favorites to knock off the Tigers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 49.5 points.

Public Betting Information

Even though Brian Kelly was fired and the season is in disarray, bettors are still taking the points with the Tigers. According to The Spread.com’s College Football Public Betting Chart page, 65% of betting tickets are on LSU to cover on Saturday night.

Weather report

The forecast for Tuscaloosa on game day suggests a crisp November evening: highs around the 60‑70°F range during the afternoon with colder temperatures dropping into the 40s or low 50s at night. There’s a light wind and minimal precipitation expected, which means weather should not be a major factor — solid conditions for both offenses and defense.

LSU vs Alabama Prediction

Alabama covers this number. The Crimson Tide bring a more efficient offense (roughly 34.4 points per game) versus a LSU offense averaging around 25.5. On the defensive side, Alabama allows just 18.3 points per game and generates turnovers, while LSU has struggled to sustain drives and the ground game has under‑performed. Given the performance gap, the home‑field edge, and the line set at 10 points, I’m confident Alabama wins by double digits.

Final Score Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 17

This outcome gives the Tide the win, covers the –10 spread, and stays under the 49.5 total.

