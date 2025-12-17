Louisiana vs. Delaware 68 Ventures Bowl Picks: Will Blue Hens cover?

Last Updated on December 17, 2025 12:21 pm by Anthony Rome

The second game of Wednesday’s bowl double-header in college football pits Louisiana against Delaware in the 68 Ventures Bowl. With Ragin’ Cajuns laying 2.5 and the total sitting at 61, what’s the best bet for this Louisiana vs. Delaware matchup?

Louisiana vs. Delaware Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 🕣 Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟️ Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL 📺 TV: ESPN (with Clay Matvick, Max Browne & Alyssa Lang on the call)

The 27th 68 Ventures Bowl pits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in a fascinating crossover between the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Both teams finished 6-6 in the regular season and will be looking to end their years with momentum, pride, and postseason silverware.

Louisiana vs. Delaware Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Louisiana -2.5 61 -130 Delaware +2.5 61 +115

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Louisiana 44% +3.5 -2.5 Delaware 56% +3.5 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Team Overviews

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Michael Desormeaux

Louisiana battled through a roller-coaster season, rallying from a 2-6 start to win four straight to qualify for bowl eligibility — extending the longest active bowl streak in the Sun Belt to eight consecutive seasons.

Strengths & Style:

A powerful rushing attack ranked among the top 30 in the nation, averaging nearly 190 yards per game on the ground .

Efficient in the red zone , scoring on most trips inside the opponents’ 20.

Senior QB D’Wayne Winfield offers dual-threat capability with respectable passing and rushing yardage, giving balance to the offense.

Defense:

Louisiana’s defense has been inconsistent at times, allowing over 400 yards per game, but is strong in stopping short drives and keeping opponents out of the end zone when it matters.

Key Players:

D’Wayne Winfield (QB): Accumulated solid all-around numbers with both pass and run production.

Bill Davis & Zylan Perry (RBs): Teamed as a potent one-two rushing punch.

Jaden Dugger (LB): Defensive leader and tackle machine.

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-6, CUSA)

Head Coach: Ryan Carty

In their first bowl appearance since moving up from FCS, the Blue Hens matched a .500 record in Conference USA and earned their trip to Mobile with a statement win in Week 14.

Strengths & Style:

Delaware’s air attack has been elite , ranking among the nation’s best in passing with over 300 yards per game through the air .

A balanced offense that thrives on tempo and big play capability.

Defense:

The Blue Hens’ defense has surrendered significant yardage and points throughout the season, especially on the ground.

Key Players:

Nick Minicucci (QB): The focal point of Delaware’s prolific passing attack, ranking among FBS leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis (WR): One of the top receiving threats in Conference USA.

KT Seay (S): Defensive back making plays in the secondary.

🎯 Key Matchups to Watch

🔹 Delaware Passing Game vs. Louisiana Secondary

Minicucci’s prolific season through the air will be fascinating to watch against a Louisiana defense that can struggle with giving up big plays. A strong connection to his top receivers could be the difference.

🔹 Louisiana Ground Attack vs. Delaware Front Seven

If the Ragin’ Cajuns can control the clock with their rushing game and sustain drives, they’ll keep Delaware’s offense off the field and build scoring opportunities.

🔹 Turnover & Possession Battle

Which quarterback forces fewer mistakes and sustains drives will swing this relatively even matchup — especially in a bowl game where field position and special teams can decide outcomes.

Louisiana vs. Delaware Picks & Predictions

This matchup features contrasting offensive identities — Louisiana’s ground game versus Delaware’s aerial assault. I expect the passing attack to make slightly more splash plays, but the Ragin’ Cajuns’ ability to control tempo and slow the game will keep this close.

🥇 Prediction: Delaware 31, Louisiana 27 (take Delaware +2.5)

