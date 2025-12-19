Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Bowl Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on December 18, 2025 11:44 pm by Anthony Rome

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Bowl pits two rising programs — the Kennesaw State Owls and the Western Michigan Broncos — in a conference champions matchup that embodies the best of bowl season: two quality teams with contrasting styles squaring off for postseason glory. KSU brings a historic turnaround and a CUSA title, while WMU arrives as MAC champions looking to cap an impressive rebound season. What’s the best bet in this Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan bowl matchup?

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. ET

📍 Stadium: Brooks Stadium — Conway, SC

Brooks Stadium — Conway, SC 📺 TV: ESPN

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Kennesaw State +3 47.5 +136 Western Michigan -3 47.5 -162

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Kennesaw State 53% +4 +3 Western Michigan 47% -4 -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Team Overviews

Kennesaw State Owls (10–3, Conference USA)

Head Coach: Jerry Mack

In just their second season as an FBS program, Kennesaw State has completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory, finishing 10–3 and winning the CUSA Championship. This will be the Owls’ first NCAA bowl appearance, and they’ve become one of the season’s feel-good stories.

Offense:

QB Amari Odom (sophomore) has led a dynamic, efficient attack — throwing for 2,385 yards and 18 TDs while adding 376 rushing yards and 7 scores . He’s thrown 10 TDs with no interceptions over his last three games and has emerged as a true dual-threat leader.

WR Gabriel Benyard is the clear top receiving threat with 898 yards and 9–10 TDs on the season, anchoring the passing game.

RB Coleman Bennett and Chase Belcher provide balance on the ground in KSU’s balanced offensive approach.

Defense:

The Owls feature an aggressive pass rush and strong playmakers up front, leading Conference USA in sacks. However, their run-defense numbers have been a concern against power rushing teams.

Western Michigan Broncos (9–4, MAC)

Head Coach: Lance Taylor

Western Michigan rebounded from an early 0–3 start to dominate the MAC, closing with a MAC Championship win behind a powerful running game and a top-tier defense. Their balanced success makes them a very dangerous bowl opponent.

Offense:

Broc Lowry (QB) is the centerpiece of WMU’s offense, a true dual-threat with 1,683 passing yards and 7 passing TDs alongside an elite 940 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores .

RB Jalen Buckley complements Lowry with 829 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs , forming one of the MAC’s top backfields.

WR Tailique Williams and Baylin Brooks provide big-play ability in the passing game.

Defense:

The Broncos’ defense is a legit strength — WMU allowed only 18.2 points per game, one of the best marks in the nation, thanks to disruptive play from DE Nadame Tucker and a unit that excels in limiting big plays.

🔑 Key Matchups to Watch

⭐ Odom vs. WMU Defense

Amari Odom’s efficiency and dual threat pose a big test for a Broncos defense that has excelled all season. If Odom can generate chunk plays and protect the ball, Kennesaw State stays in this game.

⭐ WMU Rushing Attack vs. KSU Front Seven

Western Michigan wants to control the line of scrimmage with Broc Lowry and Jalen Buckley. How well the Owls’ run defense stands up will be critical in setting the game’s tone.

⭐ Turnovers & Possession Control

With WMU’s defense creating pressure and KSU cutting down mistakes late in the season, the team that wins the turnover battle likely controls this contest.

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Picks

This bowl offers a classic run-game vs. pass-game narrative: Western Michigan’s ground control and top-tier defense versus Kennesaw State’s efficient passing and balanced attack. Given WMU’s ability to shorten games with time of possession and limit explosive plays on defense, I expect them to leverage those strengths in this bowl setting.

🎯 Prediction: Western Michigan 27, Kennesaw State 21 (Take WMU -3)

The Broncos’ physical rushing attack and elite defense edge out the Owls in a competitive, entertaining Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup.

