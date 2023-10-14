Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Kansas heads to Stillwater to face unranked Oklahoma State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on FS1. Can the Cowboys cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Check out our Kansas vs. Oklahoma State betting prediction for our pick.

Kansas is 5-1 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against UCF and their lone loss came against Texas.

Oklahoma State is 3-2 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas State, and their worst loss came against South Alabama.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Matchup & Betting Odds

209 Kansas Jayhawks (-3) at 210 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+3); O/U 55

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Jayhawks in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of public bets are on Kansas -3. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed the Jayhawks’ last two games with back tightness, and he’s doubtful for this weekend’s game against Oklahoma State. Daniels has completed 74.7% of his passes for 705 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception in three games of action for the Jayhawks this season.

Kansas running back Devin Neal was the offensive star in his team’s 51-22 blowout home win over UCF last weekend. In that game, Neal carried the ball 12 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also had 1 catch for 14 yards as the Jayhawks racked up 490 yards of total offense.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Oklahoma State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is out for the rest of the season with a left arm injury. Stribling was second on the Cowboys with 198 receiving yards this season and he hauled in a touchdown in his team’s Week 2 win over Arizona State.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was integral to his team’s 29-21 upset win over Kansas State last Friday night. In that game, Gordon had 21 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown that opened the scoring for the Cowboys in the first quarter. He has two straight games with 120 rushing yards, and he’ll try to make it three in a row at home against Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Friday#OKState wins a tough road game against Kansas State, 29-21. The Cowboys' defense came up big, forcing 3 INTs from Will Howard to overcome a shaky start on offense. Big 12 title hopes… pic.twitter.com/BCu5HpOOwA — Football Frenzy (@HoaiThongTw) October 7, 2023

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 7-2-1 in Kansas’ last 10 games.

The under is 9-1 in Oklahoma State’s last 10 games.

Oklahoma State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Kansas.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction

I like this spot for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys got a much-needed home win over Kansas State last weekend to essentially save their season, and they played much better in that game than in their loss to Iowa State the week previous. The key will be time of possession and turnovers, and Oklahoma State dominated both factors in their win over Kansas State. I could see much of the same happening against Kansas at home this weekend.

Kansas is a different team with their dynamic playmaker Jalon Daniels at quarterback. He offers a true dual threat that current Jayhawks backup QB Jason Bean lacks. Bean was actually quite good (203 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 3 total TDs) against Oklahoma State last year, but that game was at home, and I doubt the Cowboys will let him shred their defense for the second year in a row. I’m on the Cowboys and the points at home this weekend.