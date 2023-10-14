Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Iowa travels to Madison to face unranked Wisconsin at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Badgers cover the 10-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Iowa vs. Wisconsin betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Iowa is 5-1 straight up this season and 3-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan State and their only loss came against Penn State.

Wisconsin is 4-1 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Purdue, and their lone loss came against Washington State.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Matchup & Betting Odds

201 Iowa Hawkeyes (+10) at 202 Wisconsin Badgers (-10); O/U 34

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Hawkeyes in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of public bets are on Iowa +10. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, so he’s going to miss the rest of the season for the Hawkeyes. McNamara recorded 505 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 5 games this season. In his stead, Iowa will likely start redshirt sophomore Deacon Hill. In limited action, Hill has struggled this year. He’s only completed 37.5% of his passes for 274 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 5 games of action this season. Iowa’s already shaky offense may sputter with Hill under center on Saturday.

Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson has missed the team’s last 3 games, and he’ll be out again on Saturday. Patterson has 21 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown this season.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was the offensive star of his team’s 24-13 win over Rutgers last weekend. In that game, Allen had 21 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown while also contributing 2 catches for 14 yards. Allen leads the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this year.

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler was seemingly everywhere in his team’s win over Rutgers last weekend. Wohler led the team with 9 total tackles, and he broke up a pass to boot. For the season, Hunter Wohler ranks first on the team in total tackles with 50, and no other Badger has recorded more than 25 stops.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

The under is 7-3 in Iowa’s last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Wisconsin’s last 10 games.

The under is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Iowa is 13-17 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2010 season.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction

At first glance, this line might seem a bit high at 10 points. Both of these teams have one loss, and they’re both squarely in the Big Ten West hunt. They’re about equal, right? I don’t think so. The problem lies with Iowa’s quarterback. Deacon Hill completed 6 of 21 passes in Iowa’s win over Purdue last weekend, and he only completed 11 of 27 passes in the Hawkeyes’ win over Michigan State the week before that. His touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio in those games was 2-2 and he only threw for 215 yards combined across the two games. Iowa might have been able to skate by and still earn home wins over the Boilermakers and Spartans, but going to Madison against a Wisconsin offense that’s hitting its stride is another story.

Wisconsin averages 2 takeaways per game, and that’s tied for 17th in the country. I think this will be a low-scoring affair that the Badgers end up winning by double digits due to Iowa’s deficiencies on offense and at quarterback.