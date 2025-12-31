Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Bowl Picks: Are Commodores on Upset Alert?

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 10:20 am by Anthony Rome

New Year’s Eve kicks off early in Tampa as the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes (8–4) take on the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (10–2) in the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl — a clash of rugged Big Ten fundamentals vs. SEC offense. It’s the first-ever meeting between these programs, with Vanderbilt sporting their best season in school history and Iowa looking to cap off a gritty year against a high-powered attack. With the Commodores laying 4 points and the total sitting at 45.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Iowa vs. Vanderbilt matchup?

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 🕠 Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET on ESPN

12:00 PM ET on 📍 Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Iowa +4 45.5 +165 Vanderbilt -4 45.5 -175

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Iowa 48% +3.5 +4 Vanderbilt 62% -3.5 -4

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Key Storylines & Players

Vanderbilt Commodores (10–2)

Led by QB Diego Pavia , a dynamic dual-threat playmaker and a Heisman finalist , Vanderbilt’s offense is among the most explosive in the country.

The Commodores average near the top of FBS in scoring (~39+ points per game) and total offense (~467 yards).

A potential blow: All-America TE Eli Stowers is expected to opt out of the bowl and won’t face Iowa’s defense, removing a key Red Zone weapon for Vanderbilt.

Iowa Hawkeyes (8–4)

Iowa’s identity revolves around elite defense — holding teams under ~16 points per game — and a methodical, high-possession offense.

QB Mark Gronowski anchors a ground-first attack with efficiency and toughness, while special teams and turnover margin remain program hallmarks.

The Hawkeyes have proven harder to beat than to score on: they’ve surrendered very few big offensive nights all season.

Tactical Matchup

Offense vs. Defense: Vanderbilt’s pace and creativity will test Iowa’s disciplined defense. The Commodores thrive when they stretch the field and force opponents out of comfort zones. Iowa, meanwhile, will try to grind clock, win third downs, and force errors — especially critical given Vanderbilt’s middling defensive third-down rate.

Field Position & Special Teams: Iowa holds a major edge in disciplined play and limiting mistakes — especially penalties — which could decide swing drives and late-game positioning.

Betting Outlook

With Vanderbilt’s firepower against Iowa’s stonewall defense, this game is shaping up as a contrast in styles that bettors love. The Commodores are favored by around a touchdown, but Iowa’s defensive profile and Vanderbilt’s possible opt-outs make this one interesting for alternative lines and totals.

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Picks & Predictions

Iowa Hawkeyes 20 — Vanderbilt Commodores 27

Vanderbilt’s offensive versatility and Pavia’s playmaking should be enough to edge Iowa, but don’t be surprised if the Hawkeyes keep it close behind stout defense and ball control. The total lands somewhat below the consensus over/under, given Iowa’s ability to slow the game and Vanderbilt playing conservatively with a lead.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes +4

