Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Indiana heads to Ann Arbor to face #2 Michigan at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Wolverines cover the 33.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Indiana vs. Michigan betting prediction breaks down the winner of this game.

Indiana is 2-3 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Akron and their worst loss came against Maryland.

Michigan is 6-0 straight up this season and 2-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Minnesota, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Indiana vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

137 Indiana Hoosiers (+33.5) at 138 Michigan Wolverines (-33.5); O/U 45.5

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Indiana vs. Michigan Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Hoosiers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of public bets are predicting Indiana +33.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Indiana starting wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. has missed the past two games with a right hand injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s clash with Michigan. Williams has 2 catches for 29 yards in two games this year.

Indiana starting running back Josh Henderson has missed the team’s past two contests with a leg injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game at Michigan. Henderson has 22 carries for 91 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in 3 games of action this season.

Hoosiers starting tight end Bradley Archer missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game. Archer has 4 catches for 59 yards in 3 games for Indiana in 2023.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the star of his team’s 52-10 blowout win over Minnesota last weekend. In that game, the 6’3” junior threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and ran for 17 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the season, J.J. McCarthy leads the FBS with a QBR of 93.6.

The star of Michigan’s defense was Mason Graham on Saturday. The sophomore defensive lineman led the team in total tackles (6), solo tackles (5), tackles for loss (2), and tied for the team lead in sacks (1) in his team’s devastating shellacking of Minnesota this past weekend.

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Michigan.

Michigan is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in Indiana’s last 10 games.

The over is 34-28 in Indiana’s games since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

The spread on this game seems quite high. As of this writing, Michigan is favored by 33.5 points over Indiana at home on Saturday. Indiana has been able to prevent the big blowout in their last 10 games against Michigan. The worst loss the Hoosiers have suffered in that span was a 39-14 drubbing in 2019. You have to go all the way back to 2000 to find a game where Michigan beat Indiana by more than 33 points. The Wolverines topped the Hoosiers 58-0 in Ann Arbor in the year 2000.

Plus, Indiana hasn’t been terrible this year. In their three losses they lost to Ohio State by 20, Louisville by 7, and Maryland by 27. For Michigan to win by 34 points, this game would have to be an outlier in multiple ways. I don’t see it. It’s also worth mentioning that Michigan faces Michigan State in a rivalry game the week after their game against Indiana, so there could be some look-ahead potential there. In any case, I’m taking the Hoosiers and the points in Ann Arbor on Saturday.