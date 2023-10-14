Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 1 Georgia heads to Nashville to face unranked Vanderbilt at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on CBS. Can the Commodores cover the 31.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Check out our Georgia vs. Vanderbilt betting prediction.

Georgia is 6-0 straight up this season and 1-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Kentucky and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Vanderbilt is 2-5 straight up this season and 0-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Hawai’i, and their worst loss came against UNLV.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Matchup & Betting Odds

207 Georgia Bulldogs (-31.5) at 208 Vanderbilt Commodores (+31.5); O/U 56

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Commodores in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of public bets are on Vanderbilt +31.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Georgia reserve running back Roderick Robinson II has missed the team’s last 3 contests with an ankle injury, and he’s officially listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game. Robinson has 15 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns in 3 games of action for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia starting right tackle Amarius Mims has missed the team’s last 3 games with an ankle injury that required surgery, and he’ll miss Saturday’s game as he recovers. In his stead, Georgia will start redshirt senior Xavier Truss at right tackle against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Truss played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs last season and started at left guard in 14 of those contests.

Vanderbilt Commodores Game Notes

Vanderbilt starting quarterback AJ Swann has missed the team’s last 2 contests with an elbow injury, and he’s currently listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Georgia. Swann has thrown for 1,290 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while posting a QBR of 33.4 this season.

Commodores starting safety/linebacker De’Rickey Wright has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and he’s listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. Wright has 29 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and a pass defended in 6 games for Vanderbilt this year.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Vanderbilt is 0-7 ATS this season, which is the worst ATS record in the FBS.

The over is 7-3 in Georgia’s last 10 games.

The over is 6-3-1 in Vanderbilt’s last 10 games.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Prediction

Georgia is in the top 12 nationally in points per play and opponent points per play. Vanderbilt ranks 61st in points per play and 117th in opponent points per play. The Commodores are the only team with a 0-7 record against the spread in the FBS and one of just two FBS teams without an ATS win.

Georgia’s average scoring margin is only +25, but that was driven down by some close conference wins against South Carolina and Auburn. Against UT-Martin, Ball State, and Kentucky, Georgia won those games by an average of 40.3 points per game. In Georgia’s last 5 games against Vandy, the Bulldogs have won by scores of 45-14, 41-13, 30-6, 62-0, and 55-0. The last two games on that list occurred in 2021 and 2022 respectively, when Georgia turned their program into a machine. I understand that some people might think this line is too high, but I don’t. I like the Bulldogs to roll in Nashville on Saturday.