Georgia Southern vs. App State Bowl Picks & Betting Preview

Last Updated on December 29, 2025 10:13 am by Anthony Rome

This Birmingham Bowl pits familiar Sun Belt foes against each other in a postseason rematch. Georgia Southern won the regular-season meeting 25–23 in Boone on Nov. 6 behind a standout performance from QB J.C. French IV. With the Eagles laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 58 points, what’s the best bet in this Georgia Southern vs. App State matchup?

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Georgia Southern vs. App State Game Information

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: ESPN

Georgia Southern vs. App State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Georgia Southern -9.5 58.5 -305 App State +9.5 58.5 +300

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Georgia Southern 48% -3.5 -9.5 App State 62% +3.5 +9.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Team & Player Breakdown

Georgia Southern Eagles Offense

Quarterback J.C. French IV has been the catalyst for the Eagles, capable of big passing games — including a 352-yard performance in the first meeting vs. App State.

French’s top targets like Marcus Sanders Jr. have made plays downfield; Sanders had 127 yards receiving in the Boone game.

The Eagles rank roughly 53rd in FBS total offense (~401 yds/game) , led by a balanced passing (about 253 yds/game) and effective third-down production.

Georgia Southern scores ~27.8 points per game but has struggled defensively, giving up over 34 points and ~465 yards per contest.

Edge: Offense — the Eagles can move the ball, but the defense has been porous.

Appalachian State Mountaineers Offense

Appalachian State’s offense is predicated on a balanced attack — QB A.J. Swan can make throws, and RB Rashod Dubinion brings a physical dimension on the ground.

The Mountaineers average around 383.8 total yards per game , with greater efficiency near the line than their record suggests.

They’ve had trouble closing games, losing a tight contest to Arkansas State 30–29 late in the season.

Edge: Balanced, but Appalachian State’s defense will be challenged.

Team & Player Breakdown

Georgia Southern Eagles Offense

Quarterback J.C. French IV has been the catalyst for the Eagles, capable of big passing games — including a 352-yard performance in the first meeting vs. App State. ESPN.com

French’s top targets like Marcus Sanders Jr. have made plays downfield; Sanders had 127 yards receiving in the Boone game. CBS Sports

The Eagles rank roughly 53rd in FBS total offense (~401 yds/game) , led by a balanced passing (about 253 yds/game) and effective third-down production. Yahoo Sports

Georgia Southern scores ~27.8 points per game but has struggled defensively, giving up over 34 points and ~465 yards per contest. Yahoo Sports

Edge: Offense — the Eagles can move the ball, but the defense has been porous.

Appalachian State Mountaineers Offense

Appalachian State’s offense is predicated on a balanced attack — QB A.J. Swan can make throws, and RB Rashod Dubinion brings a physical dimension on the ground. CFB Stats

The Mountaineers average around 383.8 total yards per game , with greater efficiency near the line than their record suggests. Doc’s Sports

They’ve had trouble closing games, losing a tight contest to Arkansas State 30–29 late in the season. Doc’s Sports

Edge: Balanced, but Appalachian State’s defense will be challenged.

Georgia Southern vs. App State Picks

Projected Final Score:

👉 Georgia Southern 31, Appalachian State 27

Why this score?

I see Georgia Southern’s offense clicking early behind French’s arm and Sanders’ big-play ability.

Appalachian State stays within striking distance with sustained drives from Swan and chunk plays from Dubinion.

Georgia Southern’s defensive lapses make it closer late, but enough stops come in the fourth quarter for the Eagles to hold on.

Expect a competitive game that hits the Over and comes down to execution in the final possession.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.