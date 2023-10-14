Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Florida heads to Columbia to face unranked South Carolina at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on SEC Network. Can the Gamecocks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Florida vs. South Carolina betting prediction gives you today’s winner!

Florida is 4-2 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

South Carolina is 2-3 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Mississippi State, and their worst loss came against Tennessee.

Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Odds & Matchup

141 Florida Gators (+2.5) at 142 South Carolina Gamecocks (-2.5); O/U 51

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Florida vs. South Carolina Public Betting Prediction As of this writing, the public is favoring the Gamecocks in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 86% of public bets are on South Carolina -2.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Florida backup running back Trevor Etienne missed his team’s last game with an upper-body injury, but he’s probable to play against South Carolina this weekend. Etienne is second on the team in carries (60), rushing yards (358), and rushing touchdowns (2) this season.

Florida starting left tackle Austin Barber missed the team’s last game with a lower-body injury, but he’s probable to play this weekend in Columbia. Barber is the lone underclassman on Florida’s offensive line and the 6’6” 300-pound Jacksonville native is critical to the Gators’ offense.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

South Carolina starting right guard Jakai Moore missed his team’s last game with a shoulder injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s home date with Florida. His presence will likely be a welcome sight for South Carolina as they are missing two offensive linemen (Cason Henry and Markee Anderson) due to season-ending lower body injuries.

Senior wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has missed the Gamecocks’ last two games with a foot injury, and he’s listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game against Florida. Wells has 3 catches for 37 yards in 2 games of action for South Carolina this season.

Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina is 31-33-2 ATS since the beginning of the 2018 season.

South Carolina is 12-16-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

The over is 7-3 in South Carolina’s last 10 games.

The under is 6-3-1 in Florida’s last 10 games.

Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

South Carolina has played three ranked teams this season (North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee), and they lost to all three teams by double-digits. The Gamecocks’ only two wins have come over Furman and Mississippi State. South Carolina is 90th in points per play margin (-0.107) and 79th in yards per point margin (-1.2). Florida is significantly better in both metrics, as the Gators rank 63rd in points per play margin (0.009) and 60th in yards per point margin (0.4).

When it comes to giving up yards, South Carolina leaves a lot to be desired there. The Gamecocks rank 110th in opponent yards per play (6.4) while Florida ranks 75th in that metric (5.6). Both of these teams played Tennessee. Florida beat Tennessee 29-16 while South Carolina got thumped by the Vols 41-20. I’m not sure why South Carolina is favored in this game or why the public is betting on them so heavily, so I’ll fade the public and take the Gators and the points on the road this weekend.