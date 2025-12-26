FIU vs. UTAA First Responder Bowl Picks: Will Roadrunners cover spread?

The FIU vs. UTSA First Responder Bowl matchup from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX will kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Roadrunners laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 60, what’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s matchup?

FIU vs. UTSA Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 🏟 Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX 📺 TV: ESPN — 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff

FIU vs. UTSA Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML FIU +4.5 60 +185 UTSA -4.5 60 -200

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current FIU 52% +8.5 +4.5 UTSA 48% -8.5 -4.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Team Overviews & Season Context

Florida International Panthers (7-5)

Florida International returns to bowl season for the first time in six years , closing with a four-game winning streak under first-year head coach Willie Simmons .

The offense is powered by senior RB Kejon Owens , who rushed for 1,298 yards and 11 TDs , pacing a balanced attack that ranks inside the top 30 nationally in rushing.

Dual-quarterback options — Keyone Jenkins and Joe Pesansky — both dealing with health questions, could influence FIU’s rhythm.

Defensively, FIU has been vulnerable — especially through the air — ranking outside the top 100 in passing yards allowed.

Key Players (FIU):

Kejon Owens (RB): 1,298 rushing yards, 11 TDs (Conference USA Player of the Year candidate).

Quarterbacks: Jenkins & Pesansky (health status key).

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6)

UTSA enters the bowl after a roller-coaster 6-6 season , seeking to cap it with its third straight bowl win under head coach Jeff Traylor .

QB Owen McCown has piloted an efficient attack, throwing for roughly 2,695 yards, 27 TDs, and a 67.7% completion rate .

The Roadrunners feature another 1,000-yard back in Robert Henry Jr. , adding balance to the offense.

Defensively, UTSA has been middling — giving up close to 30 points per game — but its offense often carries games.

Key Players (UTSA):

Owen McCown (QB): ~2,700+ yards, 27 TDs.

Robert Henry Jr. (RB): 1,045+ rushing yards.

Jameian Buxton (DL): Set for increased role amid roster changes.

Matchup Dynamics

🟦 Offense vs. Defense

Both teams lean into offensive identity — UTSA through the pass and FIU on the ground. FIU’s defense has struggled against aerial attacks, which could play into UTSA’s hands if McCown has time to operate.

🔁 Turnover & Momentum Factors

UTSA’s experience in big moments and familiarity with bowl preparation might provide the edge late, especially if FIU’s dual-QB setup lacks rhythm. ⁠

🏈 Series History

The all-time series is tied 2–2, with UTSA winning the last meeting in 2022.

Prediction

Expect a fast tempo, back-and-forth game with explosive plays from both offenses. UTSA’s passing efficiency and bowl savvy give them a slight edge, but FIU’s run game and momentum keep this close deep into the fourth quarter.

➡️ Final Score Prediction:

🏈 UTSA 38 — Florida International 31 (take the over 60)

