College Football Week 12 Midday Slate Picks: Will Tide Roll?

Looking for three sharp college football betting picks with clear reasoning and game-specific context? These College Football Betting Picks (focus keyword included) give you confident, bet-first takes on Alabama -5.5 (vs. Oklahoma), USC -6.5 (vs. Iowa), and Texas Tech -23.5 (vs. UCF) — each with kickoff details, weather, injury/betting-trend notes, and a single expert prediction with a final score. Read, shop lines, and stake accordingly.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Pick 1 — Alabama (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — 3:30 p.m. ET. Location: Bryant–Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL. TV: ABC. Bovada’s Week 12 college football slate lists Alabama as the favorite in this marquee SEC vs. Big 12 matchup (Alabama listed around -6 in Bovada’s published board).

Weather report

Forecasts for Tuscaloosa show mild, dry conditions at kickoff with temps in the 60s and light winds — not expected to materially affect the gameplan for either team. Local forecast write-ups and game guides currently call for a clear to partly cloudy day.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

Alabama’s depth and explosive playmakers remain the bedrock of their edge, while Oklahoma’s offense can create splash plays but has been inconsistent on offense/defense balance this season. The market opened with Alabama around a touchdown favorite and has hovered in the -5 to -7 range; action has generally respected Alabama but books show healthy betting interest on both sides depending on number movement. Watch late scratches; none of the reporting so far indicates a headline injury that swings this matchup.

Prediction (Score)

Take Alabama -5.5 — final score: Alabama 31, Oklahoma 20. Alabama’s run game and depth should control tempo at home and keep this outside of a one-possession dog scenario. I’m confident Alabama covers and wins by multiple scores.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Pick 2 — USC (-6.5) vs. Iowa

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. Location: Los Angeles (stadium: USC home game). TV: national window (check local listings). Recent previews list USC as roughly a touchdown favorite against Iowa (line movement places USC around -6 to -7 depending on the book).

Weather report

Forecasts and local coverage are flagging a heavy rain event / atmospheric river risk across the Los Angeles area at kickoff — multiple outlets warn of steady rain and potentially severe downpours. If rain materializes, it will favor Iowa’s conservative attack and defenses generally, but USC has shown the ability to adapt under adverse conditions. This is a live weather factor bettors should monitor through game day.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

USC’s offense has been one of the nation’s most productive units, while Iowa relies on elite defense and special teams. Market lines show USC as a roughly one-touchdown favorite; some sharp action and model projections view USC as the more explosive side, while public money may be attracted to Iowa’s defensive identity if the rain forecast persists. Keep an eye on late injury reports and whether the weather pushes bettors toward the underdog.

Prediction (Score)

Take USC -6.5 — final score: USC 28, Iowa 17. Even with rain as a possibility, USC’s offensive firepower and depth should be enough to win comfortably; I expect USC to manage the clock and the elements and cover around a touchdown.

Pick 3 — Texas Tech (-23.5) vs. UCF

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT). Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX. TV: FOX. Texas Tech enters as a heavy favorite in Lubbock; recent lines and consensus projections have the Red Raiders strongly favored in a matchup where home-field and ranking gap are significant factors.

Weather report

Lubbock’s forecast is expected to be dry and windy with typical late-season Texas conditions — nothing extreme forecasted that would neutralize the Red Raiders’ home-field offensive advantage. Jones AT&T’s elevation and crowd factors tend to favor Texas Tech in big spreads.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

Texas Tech has been dominant this season with a stout defense and efficient offense; UCF has struggled inconsistently on the road. Market consensus has moved toward Texas Tech in the big number — when a team like Tech is this heavily favored at home, books often show large moneyline and spread interest for the favorite, and some shops open bigger than -23 before trimming based on action. Check Bovada for the exact posted -23.5 and shop around if you want the best juice.

Prediction (Score)

Take Texas Tech -23.5 — final score: Texas Tech 42, UCF 14. Lubbock is a difficult environment for UCF and Tech’s balanced attack plus defensive stinginess should roll in a game that finishes well past three touchdowns. I’m siding with Tech to cover this large spread.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.