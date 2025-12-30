Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech Bowl Picks & Odds: Shootout coming?

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 10:00 am by Anthony Rome

The 49th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl pits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-5) in what figures to be a competitive postseason showdown. This marks the first time these programs meet bowl season, and Louisiana Tech gets the slight edge playing less than two hours from its home base in Ruston, LA. With the Bulldogs laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet in this Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech matchup?

Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA

TV: ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs. LA Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Coastal Carolina +10.5 49.5 +325 LA Tech -10.5 49.5 -360

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Coastal Carolina 41% +7 +10.5 LA Tech 59% -7 -10.5

Team Profiles & Key Players

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6)

Coastal finished the regular season with a split record in Sun Belt play and earned its sixth straight bowl berth.

Offense: Coastal’s offense has struggled for consistent production in 2025, ranking outside the top 110 nationally in passing and overall yards per game.

Quarterback: Tad Hudson has managed just under 1,000 passing yards with 4 TDs and 5 interceptions, limiting big-play potential through the air.

Ground Game: The Chanticleers have shown more balance on the ground but still sit around the middle of FBS teams in rushing yards.

Defense: Coastal’s defense has been vulnerable to both rush and pass, ranking in the bottom third nationally in yardage allowed.

X-Factor: If Coastal’s defense can tighten gaps and force turnovers, it keeps this game within reach.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-5)

Louisiana Tech’s Bulldogs enter with a winning record and momentum under fourth-year head coach Sonny Cumbie.

Offense: The Bulldogs average closer to the FBS median in scoring (near 28 PPG) and do better on the ground, thanks in part to RB Clay Thevenin , who has over 600 rushing yards and 8 TDs.

Quarterback: Blake Baker has managed the offense efficiently, completing around two-thirds of his passes with minimal turnovers.

Special Teams: Devin Gandy , an All-America kick returner, can flip field position and spark big plays.

Defense: Louisiana Tech’s defense has been opportunistic, posting a strong turnover margin nationally — a key edge in late-season play.

X-Factor: The Bulldogs’ ball security and red-zone defense could decide this game if Coastal fails to convert key third downs.

Matchup Stats & Trends

Turnover Margin: Louisiana Tech boasts one of the nation’s best turnover margins, a big edge over Coastal’s middling mark.

Penalties: Both teams struggle with penalties, but Louisiana Tech sits near the bottom nationally in penalty yards allowed, which can swing short yardage situations.

Third-Down & Time of Possession: Coastal struggles on third downs and controls the ball less on average — a concern against a disciplined Louisiana Tech defense.

Keys to the Game

Coastal Carolina needs:

Sustained drives to limit Louisiana Tech’s offensive opportunities.

Pressure on Baker to disrupt rhythm and force mistakes.

A big play to ignite an offense that’s struggled with consistency.

Louisiana Tech needs:

Establish the run early with Thevenin to open up play-action.

Win the turnover battle and control short-yardage downs.

Limit Coastal’s explosive potential, particularly on special teams.

Score Prediction

This game feels like a bulldog bite for Louisiana Tech. With a more balanced attack, strong turnover numbers, and home-field proximity, the Bulldogs should control key phases. Coastal’s offensive woes and defensive vulnerabilities make it hard to keep pace in the second half.

Prediction:

🏈 Louisiana Tech 31 — Coastal Carolina 24 (take the over 49.5)

Expect a competitive first half, but Louisiana Tech’s physicality and opportunistic defense give them the edge in the final quarters.

