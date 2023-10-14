California vs. Utah Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked California heads to Salt Lake City to face #16 Utah at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday on Pac-12 Network. Can the Utes cover the 11-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our California vs. Utah betting prediction will give you this afternoon’s winner.

California is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Arizona State and their worst loss came against Auburn.

Utah is 4-1 straight up this season and 2-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against UCLA, and their only loss came against Oregon State.

California vs. Utah Betting Matchup & Betting Odds

175 California Golden Bears (+11) at 176 Utah Utes (-11); O/U 44

3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

California vs. Utah Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Golden Bears in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of public bets are on California +11. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

California Golden Bears Game Notes

California starting running back Jadyn Ott missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, but he’s probable for Saturday’s tilt with Utah. Ott has 96 carries for 556 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on the campaign.

Golden Bears starting defensive tackle Ethan Saunders missed the team’s previous game with an undisclosed injury and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Saunders had 2 total tackles in his team’s 58-21 win over North Texas in Week 1 of this season.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising has yet to play this season as he works his way back from a severe knee injury. Rising’s injury status is up in the air as Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham says he knows whether Rising will play or not. But declined to share the quarterback’s status. If Rising cannot play, Utah will start redshirt freshman Nate Johnson at quarterback. Johnson has 499 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 153 rushing yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns in 5 games this year.

Utah starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson missed the club’s last game with an ankle injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Cal. Jackson leads the Utes in rushing yards with 239, and ranks first on the team in yards per carry at 6.1 among ballcarriers with 10 or more carries this season.

California vs. Utah Betting Trends

Utah is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The Utes are 7-2 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2022 season

Utah is 13-9 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2021 season

The under is 7-3 in Utah’s last 10 games.

California vs. Utah Betting Prediction

Utah’s defense is legit. The Utes only allow 13 points per game, which is tied for the sixth-best mark in the country. In addition to that, Utah ranks eighth in the nation in yards per point margin (8.4), and 26th in opponent yards per play (4.8). Cal isn’t as strong in those metrics. The Golden Bears rank 104th in opponent points per game (33.4), 91st in yards per point margin (-2.1), and 99th in opponent yards per play (6.0).

These two teams last played each other in Salt Lake City in 2019. Utah won in blowout fashion 35-0 and racked up 231 rushing yards while holding Cal to only 25 yards on the ground. Regardless of who is playing quarterback, I think Utah is the tougher, stronger, team and they will show that by winning decisively at home on Saturday.