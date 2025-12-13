Boise State vs. Washington LA Bowl Picks & Predictions

This season’s Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk pits the Mountain West Champion Boise State Broncos (9–4) against the Washington Huskies (8–4) in one of bowl season’s marquee December matchups — a true Pacific Northwest vs. Mountain West clash. Both teams are celebrating solid seasons and looking to cap their years with a bowl victory on national television. What’s the smart bet in this Boise State vs. Washington matchup? Read on for our preview and prediction.

Boise State vs. Washington Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV: ABC (national broadcast)

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN+ (depending on rights)

Boise State vs. Washington Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Boise State +10 53 +164 Washington -10 53 -198

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Boise State 14% +8.5 +10 Washington 86% -8.5 -10

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Boise State Broncos (9–4)

Season & path here: Boise State captured the Mountain West Championship with a 38–21 win over UNLV, marking its third straight conference title and earning a LA Bowl bid — the Broncos’ 28th straight bowl appearance (second-longest active streak nationally).

Offense:

QB Maddux Madsen returned from injury to throw four first-half touchdowns in the MWC title game and has been a key difference-maker.

Boise State’s offense is balanced: they average around 432.7 yards per game with both effective passing and a strong rushing attack (about 188 rushing yards per game).

Defense:

The Bronco defense gives up moderate yardage overall but has shown the ability to generate key stops, especially late in close games.

Key strengths:

Effective second-half scoring (late drives), strong conference championship play, and continuity under head coach Spencer Danielson.

Washington Huskies (8–4)

Season & path here: Washington wrapped up a solid season in the Big Ten, finishing 8–4 and earning its first appearance in the LA Bowl. This marks the Huskies’ first trip to this specific bowl.

Offense:

QB Demond Williams Jr. has been the engine of Washington’s attack, passing for roughly 2,850 yards with 21 TDs and adding significant rushing contributions (about 595 yards ).

The Huskies average 33.8 points per game in 2025.

Defense:

Washington’s defense ranks in the top 25 nationally in total defense, and its run defense is among the more disciplined units faced all season.

Key strengths:

Balanced offense with a capable passing attack and opportunistic defense; quality victories over Power Five competition.

Matchups That Decide the Game

🏃‍♂️ Boise State Run Game vs Washington Front

If Boise State can establish its powerful rushing attack early, it forces Washington into longer third-downs and lets the Broncos control tempo and possession.

🧠 QB Play & Ball Security

Washington’s offense revolves around Williams’ dual-threat capability; Boise State will need disciplined coverage and pressure to force turnovers and slow Washington’s rhythm.

🛡 Washington Defense vs Boise State Passing

Washington’s top-tier defensive metrics — particularly in pass defense — will be tested by Boise State’s balanced aerial game. Winning the turnover battle could swing this one.

Boise State vs. Washington Picks & Predictions

This LA Bowl features two offenses capable of moving the ball and defenses that can make key stops. Washington’s balance and experience against tough opponents give them a slight edge, but Boise State’s championship momentum and dual-threat offense make this a game with scoring upside.

Final Score Prediction: Washington 31 — Boise State 24 (Take Boise +10)

Expect a competitive bowl game with both teams trading drives, but Washington’s ability to mitigate explosive plays and control critical possessions likely decides it.

