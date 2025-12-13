Army vs. Navy Picks & Predictions: Can these two teams cash over?

The 126th meeting of college football’s oldest and most storied rivalry brings Army (6–5) and Navy (9–2, ranked) to Baltimore for a classic clash of styles: Army’s grind-it-out triple option vs. Navy’s modern, explosive rushing attack and more multi-dimensional offense. Beyond records and bowls, this game is about service-academy pride, pageantry and tradition — and it always produces physical, emotional football. What’s the best bet for this Army vs. Navy clash? Read on for our preview.

Army vs. Navy — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland.

TV / Stream: CBS (national) — also streaming on Paramount+. Announcers listed for the broadcast include Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson; sideline/reporting and rules crew noted on official listings.

Army vs. Navy Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Army +6.5 38.5 +164 Navy -6.5 38.5 -198

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Army 45% +4 +6.5 Navy 65% -4 -6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Why this game matters

Tradition & service academies: Army–Navy is about more than standings — it’s senior day, commissioning celebration, and a national spectacle. For players and alumni, this single game often defines a season.

Momentum & bowls: Both teams are bowl-bound — Navy to a New Year’s bowl and Army to its bowl — but this rivalry result is the capstone and bragging rights for 12 months. Coaches often treat it as the season’s most important game regardless of records.

Navy Midshipmen (9–2)

What they do: Navy brings an explosive rushing attack (one of the nation’s most productive run units) and quick-strike capability that can turn short drives into chunk gains. The Midshipmen use tempo and perimeter running to create big plays.

Key players:

Blake Horvath (QB): A dual-threat signal-caller who can beat you with his legs and timely throws; his ability to keep the chains moving and pick big moments is central.

Eli Heidenreich (WR / big play threat): One of Navy’s most dangerous playmakers in space.

Landon Robinson (DL/LB): A disruptive presence up front who helps slow opponents and creates turnover chances.

Trend / identity: Navy often ranks very high nationally in rushing explosiveness and 20+ yard runs; this season the Midshipmen have shown the ability to score quickly when breakers appear downfield.

Army Black Knights (6–5)

What they do: Army operates Jeff Monken’s trademark triple-option — possession, clock control and physicality. Army will try to dominate time of possession, force the Midshipmen into long third-downs, and win the field-position battle.

Key players:

Cale Hellums (QB / triple option driver): The quarterback who runs the option and manages the attack; his decision-making and ball-security are critical against a Navy team that will look to create turnovers.

Noah Short (slot back / RB): A key interior runner and third-down converter in the option scheme.

Andon Thomas & Kalib Fortner (LBs): Defensive leaders who help slow inside runs and contain misdirection.

Trend / identity: Army’s offense is low-variance — lots of rushing plays, fewer passes — and the Black Knights will look to suffocate Navy’s time of possession with long, grinding drives.

X-factors & matchups that decide the game

Turnover margin: In service-academy games the team that protects the ball wins. Navy’s quick-strike plays can flip momentum immediately; Army’s ball control only works if they avoid turnovers. (High impact.) Line of scrimmage in the trenches: If Navy’s front can disrupt Army’s option reads, it opens lanes for defense to attack; conversely, Army controlling the point of attack will force Navy into longer drives. (Fundamental.) Special teams & field position: Punt exchanges, kickoff placement, and occasional trick plays have decided close Army–Navy games — expect field position battles. (Situational.) Big-play vulnerability: Navy’s ability to create 20+ yard rushes or catch a defense out of position can make a low-scoring game into a shootout; Army must remain disciplined in assignment football. (Game breaker.)

Army vs. Navy Picks & Predictions

Expect a physical, clock-controlled first half with Army aiming to chew clock and Navy looking for the home-run play. Historically Army–Navy leans toward lower scoring, tense affairs, but Navy’s 2025 offense has the firepower to break the game open if assignments lapse. The pageantry (marching bands, service pageantry) will be in full view and the national broadcast on CBS will treat this as a marquee college football event.

These games are notoriously difficult to forecast because emotion and tradition often outweigh analytics. That said, Navy’s explosive rushing attack and overall record this season give the Midshipmen the edge in Baltimore. I expect Navy to make one or two big plays that Army can’t overcome late.

Final Score Prediction: — Navy 28, Army 20 (take the over 38.5)

