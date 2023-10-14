Arkansas vs. Alabama Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Arkansas heads to Tuscaloosa to face #11 Alabama at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 20-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Read what I have to say in my Arkansas vs. Alabama betting prediction.

Arkansas is 2-4 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Kent State and their worst loss came against BYU.

Alabama is 5-1 straight up this season and 4-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Ole Miss, and their only loss came against Texas.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

203 Arkansas Razorbacks (+20) at 204 Alabama Crimson Tide (-20); O/U 46.5

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Arkansas vs. Alabama Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Crimson Tide in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of public bets are on Alabama -20. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz suffered a broken collarbone, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Hasz was a big part of the Razorbacks’ offense before the injury as he was second on the team in receptions (16), receiving yards (253), and receiving touchdowns (3). In Hasz’s stead, the Razorbacks may turn to freshman tight end Ty Washington.

Washington had a breakout game in Arkansas’ 27-20 loss to Ole Miss this past weekend when he reeled in 7 passes for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 6’4” 247-pound Leesburg, Georgia native was a difference-maker in the passing game and should see plenty of targets against Alabama on Saturday.

Big time defense pic.twitter.com/MiVLOBnsIU — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 8, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama starting defensive back Malachi Moore left last week’s game with an ankle injury and he’s questionable for this weekend’s home clash with Arkansas. Moore is one of the more impactful players on the Crimson Tide’s defense as he’s recorded 28 total tackles, an interception, and a pass defended in 6 games of action this season.

Alabama starting punter James Burnip exited last week’s game with a leg injury and he’s questionable for the Arkansas game on Saturday. Burnip is averaging 48.7 yards per punt this season and has had 9 punts downed inside the 20. It’s also worth noting that James Burnip serves as the holder on field goals so if he’s unable to play, Alabama’s field goal kicking unit could be adversely affected.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arkansas is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Arkansas is 25-16-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Arkansas is 9-3 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Arkansas is 17-11-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Betting Prediction

Alabama has owned this rivalry. The Crimson Tide have beaten the Razorbacks 10 straight times straight up, dating back to 2013. But Alabama has gone 5-5 ATS in those games. Arkansas most recently covered the spread in 2021. In that game, the Razorbacks were 20.5-point underdogs and they only lost 42-35. I think Alabama is vulnerable this year.

I also think that Arkansas isn’t quite as bad as their straight-up record indicates. The Razorbacks are 2-4 straight up in 2023 but three of those losses were by one score. Arkansas lost to ranked teams LSU and Ole Miss by a combined 10 points. I think the Razorbacks are in a good spot here as Alabama might be looking ahead to their monster matchup with Tennessee a week from Saturday. It might seem unorthodox, but I like the Hogs to cover the number on the road in Tuscaloosa this weekend.