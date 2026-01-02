Arizona vs. SMU Bowl Picks & Predictions:

The Arizona vs. SMU Holiday Bowl matchup will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. With the Wildcats laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 52, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in San Diego, CA?

Arizona vs. SMU Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 🕠 Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET on FOX

8:00 PM ET on FOX 📍 Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Arizona vs. SMU Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Arizona -1.5 52 -115 SMU +1.5 52 -105

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Arizona 49% -1.5 -1.5 SMU 51% +1.5 +1.5

🏈 Team Overviews

Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

Arizona has emerged as one of the country’s most improved teams, flipping a 4-8 record from a year ago into a 9-3 campaign under head coach Brent Brennan. The Wildcats closed the regular season on a five-game win streak and have a chance to notch only their fifth 10-win season in school history with a Holiday Bowl victory.

Offense:

Senior QB Noah Fifita has paced the Wildcats with nearly 3,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season, operating efficiently in coordinator Brennan’s balanced attack.

Arizona averages just over 400 yards and 32.6 points per game , ranking among the FBS’s more productive offensive units.

Key targets like WR Kris Hutson have been integral down the stretch, contributing big plays in crucial wins.

Defense:

The Wildcats boast one of the nation’s best pass defenses, allowing only ~156 yards per game through the air (fourth-best in FBS) and holding eight straight opponents under 200 passing yards.

Arizona has generated 28 turnovers this season, an elite figure nationally and a key factor in its late-season surge.

Arizona’s disciplined defense and efficient offense have made them formidable, especially in close games — they’re favored narrowly in this matchup.

SMU Mustangs (8-4)

SMU’s breakthrough season under head coach Rhett Lashlee culminated in an 8-4 record and a Holiday Bowl berth representing the ACC. The Mustangs have leaned on a high-powered passing attack while making strides defensively in key areas.

Offense:

QB Kevin Jennings has been at the heart of SMU’s balanced attack, throwing for 3,363 yards and 26 touchdowns , ranking among the nation’s top passers.

SMU’s offense averages ~419 yards and nearly 33 points per game, with the passing game ranking top-15 nationally in yardage.

Defense:

While opportunistic — ranking high nationally in turnovers gained and red-zone defense — SMU’s pass defense has been a liability, surrendering over 280 passing yards per game .

The Mustangs have been stout against the run and effective creating takeaways, balancing out some of the pressure on their secondary.

SMU’s mix of big-play offense and opportunistic defense gives them a clear path to scoring points, even if the matchup tests some of their defensive limitations.

📈 Series & Bowl History

Arizona and SMU have met just twice previously — once in 1938 and again in 1985 — with each team claiming one win, leaving the all-time series even. This will be their first meeting in decades and the first postseason clash.

🧠 Key Storylines

Arizona aims for a rare 10-win season and its third Holiday Bowl appearance ever, building on a remarkable turnaround from 2024.

SMU’s explosive passing attack stands in contrast to Arizona’s defense-first approach, creating a high-stakes stylistic matchup.

Both teams are expected to be near full strength with minimal opt-outs, adding intrigue to this premium bowl game.

🏆 Prediction Snapshot

This Holiday Bowl promises a tactical chess match: Arizona’s elite pass defense versus SMU’s dynamic air attack. If the Wildcats can disrupt Jennings and force turnovers, their balanced offense should be enough to secure a close win. However, if SMU’s secondary continues to give up big plays, Arizona’s scoring opportunities could be more plentiful. Arizona 27, SMU 24.

📌 Projected Winner: Arizona Wildcats -1.5

