Arizona State vs. Duke Bowl Odds & Predictions: Is over best bet?

Get ready for a classic Sun Bowl showdown as the Arizona State Sun Devils (8–4) meet the Duke Blue Devils (8–5) in El Paso — a clash of ACC grit and Big 12 toughness with big postseason bragging rights on the line. Duke comes in as a narrow favorite, but this one has upset potential written all over it thanks to key personnel changes, contrasting styles, and postseason momentum. With the Blue Devils laying a field goal and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the smart play in today’s Arizona State vs. Duke matchup?

Arizona State vs. Duke Game Information

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 🕠 Kickoff: 2:00 PM ET on CBS

📍 Location: Sun Bowl – El Paso, TX

Arizona State vs. Duke Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Arizona State +3 47.5 +142 Duke -3 47.5 -150

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Arizona State 42% +1.5 +3 Duke 58% -1.5 -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🔥 Storylines & Key Players

Duke Blue Devils

QB Darian Mensah has been elite all season with 3,646 passing yards and 30 TDs vs. just 5 INTs, leading Duke’s high-tempo offense.

The Blue Devils also lean on dual threats in the backfield: Nate Sheppard (962 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and Anderson Castle (11 rushing TDs).

WR Cooper Barkate tops the receiving corps with 1,069 yards and 6 TDs, giving Duke a true go-to playmaker.

Duke’s turnover margin (+9) and ACC title run provide late-season confidence, though their defensive unit has been inconsistent (especially against the pass).

Opt-outs: Duke will be without a few key pieces (OL Brian Parker II, CB Chandler Rivers, DE Vincent Anthony Jr.), but Mensah and most offensive threats remain.

Arizona State Sun Devils

With Sam Leavitt out due to injury, Jeff Sims assumes the starting role — a dynamic rushing QB (466 yards this season) with a tough running style.

The Sun Devils lost top receiver Jordyn Tyson (711 yards, 8 TDs) to the draft-opt-out, forcing others like Malik McClain and Derek Eusebio to step up.

ASU’s run game without Raleek Brown still ranks solidly, and the defense has held opponents to ~23.0 PPG, featuring strong red-zone resistance.

The Sun Devils are also missing several players via opt-outs and injuries, adding uncertainty to their depth chart.

📊 Statistical Matchup

Category Duke Arizona State Scoring Offense ~34 PPG ~24.7 PPG Total Offense ~414.6 YPG ~400.0 YPG Defense (YPG Allowed) ~408.8 ~342.3 Turnover Margin +9 (top 15 nationally) –3

Duke’s offense clearly holds the edge statistically — particularly in passing — but the Blue Devils’ defense has struggled all year, especially in coverage. Arizona State counters with a tough, bend-but-don’t-break unit and an ability to control tempo on the ground.

🧠 Tactical Notes

Duke’s Formula: Move the chains through aerial efficiency and avoid mistakes. Mensah’s precision passing and Duke’s turnover advantage could be the deciding edge.

Arizona State’s Plan: Establish physicality with Sims’ legs, protect the football, and let their defense make key stops. Without top pass catchers, they may lean on balanced drives and field position.

Bowl Dynamics: Bowl games often swing on motivation and coaching. Duke’s ACC title and higher pass offense may pressure ASU, but Sun Devils are battle-tested with unique defensive strength.

🏈 Final Score Projection

Duke Blue Devils 31 — Arizona State Sun Devils 27

This Sun Bowl should be competitive throughout. Duke’s firepower through the air and turnover margin give them a slight edge, but Arizona State’s defensive discipline and rush balance keep it close late. Predict a back-and-forth game that sees Duke pull away only in the fourth quarter.

Pick: Over 47.5

