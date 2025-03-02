Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Prediction: Can Spartans cover 5 straight?

Number 11 Wisconsin heads to East Lansing to face #8 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 1:30 PM ET on CBS. Can Michigan State cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Michigan State prediction.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 22-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-9 ATS this season.

The Michigan State Spartans are 23-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-9-1 ATS this season.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Matchup & Betting Odds

817 Wisconsin Badgers (+4.5) at 818 Michigan State Spartans (-4.5); o/u 146.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: CBS

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers guard Max Klesmit is questionable to play on Sunday due to an undisclosed ailment. The senior from Neenah, WI is averaging 9.7 points and 2.7 assists per game in 28.4 minutes per contest this season.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell notched a double-double in his team’s 88-62 win over Washington on Tuesday night. In that contest, the sophomore from Bloomfield Hills, MI recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Blackwell shot 9 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 7 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans guard Jase Richardson was fantastic in his team’s 58-55 road win over Maryland on Wednesday night. The freshman from Denver recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds, and an assist in 34 minutes. Richardson shot 6 of 14 from the field and 3 of 3 from the foul line in the win.

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman was electric off the bench in his team’s game on Wednesday. The 6’2” junior hit a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt. The dramatic three-pointer was part of a night where he recorded 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a block, and a steal. Holloman is third on the team in scoring with 8.8 points per game this season.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Michigan State.

The Badgers are 6-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Wisconsin is 13-4 ATS in conference games this season.

The over is 17-11 in Wisconsin’s games this season.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

This is a good spot for Wisconsin. Several different relevant statistics point to the Badgers covering this game. Wisconsin is 5-2 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest and 13-8 ATS after a win this season. Additionally, the Badgers are 7-2 ATS as the road team and 6-2 ATS as an underdog this year. Wisconsin is 5-3 straight up and 5-3 against the spread in their last 8 games against Michigan State. I like the Badgers to improve the latter record on Sunday. Wisconsin is the pick.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS +4.5