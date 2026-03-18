Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 18: Can Miami Ohio pull off the upset?

Wednesday features a full college basketball slate with a couple of mid-major teams and a number of high-major schools taking the floor on the 18th day of March 2026. It’s the First Four of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down to 64 teams. The first round of the NIT is also heating up.

Will Lehigh beat Prairie View A&M by 4 points or more at UD Arena in Dayton, OH? Can 20-13 SMU win and cover against 31-1 Miami Ohio in the final game of the First Four? Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 18 article.

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CBB Best Bet: Prairie View A&M +3.5 over Lehigh

I like the Panthers here. Prairie View A&M is primed to cover the 3.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs against Lehigh on Wednesday night. They boast a stellar 21-9 ATS overall record this season, including an impressive 15-6 ATS as underdogs and 12-4 ATS following a win. The Panthers are flawless at neutral sites (5-0 ATS) and have been highly profitable in non-conference matchups (6-2 ATS) this year. Riding a massive heater, Prairie View A&M is 9-1 straight up and a perfect 10-0 ATS over their last 10 games overall. Expect them to dictate the pace and be in a position to secure the outright upset. Final score projection: PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PANTHERS 72, LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS 70.

CBB Best Bet: Miami Ohio +7 over SMU

I’m taking the RedHawks in this contest. Miami Ohio is in a good spot to cover the 7-point spread as neutral-site underdogs against SMU on Wednesday night. The RedHawks boast a reliable 19-10 ATS overall record this season, highlighted by a flawless 4-0 ATS mark as underdogs.

They thrive in unique scheduling spots, going 3-2 ATS when playing with a rest disadvantage and 4-3 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this year. Furthermore, Miami Ohio excels outside their league, posting an 8-2 ATS record in non-conference matchups in 2025-26. Expect the RedHawks to keep this one tightly contested throughout.

Final score projection: SMU MUSTANGS 83, MIAMI OHIO REDHAWKS 80.

Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 18

Prairie View A&M Panthers +3.5 Miami Ohio RedHawks +7

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