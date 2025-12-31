Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 31: Can UConn cover double-digits on the road?

Wednesday features several ranked teams in action as they begin conference play on the final day of the 2025 calendar year. Can Clemson defeat Syracuse on the road? Can UConn cover on the road against Xavier in Cincinnati? Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 31 article.
CBB Best Bet: Clemson -1.5 over Syracuse
CBB Best Bet: Xavier +11.5 over UConn
I’m backing the Musketeers in this one. Xavier is well-positioned to cover the 11.5-point spread at the Cintas Center because they’ve been battle-tested this season. The Musketeers’ 2025 opponents have an average adjusted defensive efficiency that ranks 56th in the country this year. Additionally, Xavier has proven to be a reliable bet in this role, posting a 4-1 ATS record as an underdog this season and an impressive 7-2 ATS mark over their last nine games overall. With a home-court advantage where they have already secured seven wins this year, Xavier’s perimeter efficiency should prevent UConn from pulling away and winning this game by a dozen or more. Final score projection: UCONN 82, XAVIER 75.
Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 31
- Clemson Tigers -1.5
- Xavier Musketeers +11.5
Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.