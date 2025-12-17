Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 17: Can Memphis hang with Vanderbilt?

Can Xavier cover the small spread at home against Creighton on FS1? Can Vanderbilt cover a tough road game against Memphis on ESPN2? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 17 article.

CBB Best Bet: Xavier -2.5 over Creighton

I like the Musketeers here. Xavier should cover the 2.5 points at home against Creighton by controlling both ends of the floor and exploiting Creighton’s mediocre offensive output. The Musketeers are playing efficient basketball, averaging nearly 78 points per game while limiting opponents to around 71.5 points per contest. What’s more, the Musketeers have won their last five straight games outright entering Big East play. Xavier is also 6-1 ATS in their last 7 overall, showing consistent value, and they dominated Creighton 83-61 in their most recent home matchup. Expect disciplined offense and solid defense to tilt the game in Xavier’s favor. Final score projection: XAVIER 75, CREIGHTON 69.

CBB Best Bet: Memphis +7.5 over Vanderbilt

I’m backing Memphis against the number on Wednesday. The Tigers can cover the 7.5-point spread at home against Vanderbilt by playing at a deliberate pace, controlling the boards, and limiting turnovers while keeping the game within reach. The Tigers have been strong against the spread recently, going 7-2 ATS in their last 9 overall, showing they frequently stay competitive regardless of the opponent or situation. Memphis also owns recent head-to-head wins in this rivalry and can lean on a balanced scoring attack to keep up with Vanderbilt’s potent offense. Expect Memphis to hang tough on defense and grind out enough stops to either win outright or lose by 7 or fewer. Final score projection: VANDERBILT 78, MEMPHIS 75.

Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 17

