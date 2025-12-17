Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 17: Can Memphis hang with Vanderbilt?

Can Xavier cover the small spread at home against Creighton on FS1? Can Vanderbilt cover a tough road game against Memphis on ESPN2? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 17 article.
CBB Best Bet: Xavier -2.5 over Creighton
CBB Best Bet: Memphis +7.5 over Vanderbilt
I’m backing Memphis against the number on Wednesday. The Tigers can cover the 7.5-point spread at home against Vanderbilt by playing at a deliberate pace, controlling the boards, and limiting turnovers while keeping the game within reach. The Tigers have been strong against the spread recently, going 7-2 ATS in their last 9 overall, showing they frequently stay competitive regardless of the opponent or situation. Memphis also owns recent head-to-head wins in this rivalry and can lean on a balanced scoring attack to keep up with Vanderbilt’s potent offense. Expect Memphis to hang tough on defense and grind out enough stops to either win outright or lose by 7 or fewer. Final score projection: VANDERBILT 78, MEMPHIS 75.
