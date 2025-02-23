UConn vs. St. John’s Prediction: Can Red Storm Defend Home Court?

The UConn Huskies head to Madison Square Garden to take on the St. John’s Red Storm on Sunday afternoon in Big East conference play. The Huskies are coming off of a win and are currently 18-8 on the season. The Red Storm have won two straight games and sit with a 23-4 record. They are currently 4.5 point home favorites with this UConn vs. St. John’s matchup set to tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UConn Huskies (+4.5) at St. John’s Red Storm (-4.5) o/u 138.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Red Storm

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on St. John’s. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UConn Huskies

The Huskies have been up and down all season and find themselves with a 10-5 conference record. On Tuesday night they took on the Villanova Wildcats and won 66-59. Freshman forward Liam McNeeley led the team with 20 points on 5 of 12 shooting from the field, and added 7 rebounds. Solo Ball managed 13 points and Tarris Reed Jr. came off the bench and dropped 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting. The Huskies struggled from behind the arc, making just 4 of their 19 three point attempts.

St. John’s Red Storm

The Red Storm have been dominant this season and are currently 14-2 in conference play. They took on DePaul in their last matchup on Wednesday night where they beat them 82-58. It was a balanced attack from St. John’s, with Deivon Smith leading the team with 18 points, Kadary Richmond dropping 17 points, and Sadiku Ibine Ayo adding 15 points. St. John’s finished 42.9% from three.

UConn vs. St. John’s Betting Trends

UConn is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in UConn’s last 4 games

St. John’s is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in St. John’s last 10 games

UConn vs. St. John’s Prediction:

St. John’s won the first matchup between these two programs 68-62 and I like them to win and cover the short spread on Sunday as well. The Red Storm have been dominant against the spread when playing UConn posting an 8-2 record in the last 10 meetings. UConn is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games while St. John’s is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games. The Red Storm are a perfect 16-0 at home and with a 4.5 point spread I think they will take care of this one late with their lock down defense that ranks 2nd in the country in defensive efficiency and free throws.

UConn vs. St. John’s Prediction: St. John’s -4.5