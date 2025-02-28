UCLA vs. Purdue Prediction: Can Boilermakers right the ship?

Unranked UCLA heads to West Lafayette to face #20 Purdue on Friday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Can UCLA cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Purdue prediction.

The UCLA Bruins are 20-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-11-1 ATS this season.

The Purdue Boilermakers are 19-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-13 ATS this season.

UCLA vs. Purdue Matchup & Betting Odds

889 UCLA Bruins (+5.5) at 890 Purdue Boilermakers (-5.5); o/u 140.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FOX

UCLA vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. was terrific in his team’s 69-61 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma State transfer put up 20 points, 8 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals in 33 minutes. Dailey shot 8 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 from long distance in the victory.

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Sunday. In 25 minutes, the sophomore from Chicago recorded 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and a made three-pointer. Mack is third on the team in scoring with 9.9 points per game this year.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 73-58 loss to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The 6’5” junior from Fort Wayne, IN logged 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 33 minutes of game action. Loyer shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 2 from beyond the arc in the defeat.

Purdue guard Myles Colvin made an impact off the bench in his team’s game on Sunday. In 25 minutes, the 6’5” sophomore registered 11 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and 3 made three-pointers. Colvin is sixth on the team in scoring with 5.1 points per game on the campaign.

UCLA vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

UCLA is 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Bruins are 10-8-1 ATS after a win this season.

Purdue is 3-5 ATS after a loss this season.

Purdue is 1-7 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this season.

UCLA vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Purdue has been struggling big time over the past two weeks. Since February 11, the Boilermakers are 0-4 straight up and 1-3 against the spread. They have lost their last 3 games by double digits and will now have to play a scrappy UCLA team who is trying to jump them in the Big Ten conference standings.

UCLA has been solid since the middle of last month. Since January 17, UCLA is 9-2 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread. There are a couple of additional numbers that bolster the case for the Bruins. UCLA is 5-3-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest and 7-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Bruins already proved they could win east of Phoenix when they defeated Indiana in Bloomington 72-68 on Valentine’s Day. I think UCLA will cover the spread in the Hoosier State again on Friday night. The Bruins are the pick.

UCLA vs. Purdue CBB Prediction: UCLA BRUINS +5.5