UCLA vs. Indiana Prediction: Can Bruins win east of Phoenix?

Unranked UCLA heads to Bloomington to face unranked Indiana on Friday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Can UCLA cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Indiana prediction.

The UCLA Bruins are 18-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-10-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Hoosiers are 15-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11 ATS this season.

UCLA vs. Indiana Matchup & Betting Odds

887 UCLA Bruins (-1.5) at 888 Indiana Hoosiers (+1.5); o/u 140.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 14, 2025

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: FOX

UCLA vs. Indiana Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau was outstanding in his team’s 83-78 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. The Oregon State transfer put up 25 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals in 32 minutes. Bilodeau shot 9 of 17 from the field and 7 of 12 from long distance in the loss.

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Tuesday. In 29 minutes of playing time, Mack recorded 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Mack is third on the team in scoring this season with 10.0 points per game.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau was electric off the bench in his team’s 71-67 upset win over Michigan State on Tuesday night. In 29 minutes, Reneau logged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and a blocked shot. Reneau shot 8 of 19 from the floor and 3 of 5 from the foul line in the victory.

Indiana center Oumar Ballo posted a double-double in his team’s game on Tuesday. The 7-foot Arizona transfer registered 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal across 26 minutes. Ballo is first on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per contest this year.

UCLA vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

UCLA is 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The Bruins are 16-14-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Indiana is 26-28-2 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

Indiana is 15-20-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of the 2022 season.

UCLA vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

I like this as a bounceback spot for UCLA. The Bruins lost at Illinois on Tuesday night by a score of 83-78. UCLA had won 7 straight games before that. That means the Bruins went nearly a month between losses. They also didn’t play terribly against Illinois, shooting 48.3% from the field, and 52.2% from three-point range while only turning the ball over 8 times. UCLA did not fly back to Southern California after the game against Illinois, instead opting to fly to Bloomington to cut down on back-and-forth travel. As a result, their bodies should have time to acclimate to the different time zones they’ll be playing in. The Bruins haven’t won a game east of Phoenix this season, but think that changes on Friday night. I’m taking UCLA on the road in this matchup.

UCLA vs. Indiana CBB Prediction: UCLA BRUINS -1.5