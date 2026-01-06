Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6: Can Louisville get a statement win over Duke?

Tuesday features a rich college basketball slate with several ranked high-major schools in action on the first Tuesday of the 2026 calendar year. Can #6 Duke cover on the road against #20 Louisville? Will DePaul defend its home court against a struggling Georgetown team? Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6 article.
CBB Best Bet: Duke -1.5 over Louisville
CBB Best Bet: DePaul -1.5 over Georgetown
I’m backing the Blue Demons in this contest. DePaul is well-positioned to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against Georgetown this Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena. Under head coach Chris Holtmann, DePaul has shown impressive discipline in tough scheduling spots, boasting a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing with a rest disadvantage this season. The Blue Demons have also been reliable for bettors when expected to win, posting a 5-3-1 ATS mark as favorites so far this year. History is firmly on their side in this Big East rivalry as well; DePaul has dominated this series of late, going 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hoyas. Coming off a gritty conference win over Xavier, look for the Blue Demons’ improved rebounding and home-court energy to stifle Ed Cooley’s squad once again. Final score projection: DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS 77, GEORGETOWN HOYAS 71.
Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6
- Duke Blue Devils -1.5
- DePaul Blue Demons -1.5
