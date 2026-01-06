Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6: Can Louisville get a statement win over Duke?

Tuesday features a rich college basketball slate with several ranked high-major schools in action on the first Tuesday of the 2026 calendar year. Can #6 Duke cover on the road against #20 Louisville? Will DePaul defend its home court against a struggling Georgetown team? Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6 article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Duke -1.5 over Louisville

I like the Blue Devils here. Duke is in a prime position to cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites this Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. Despite the quick turnaround, Duke has proven they can handle tight schedules, carrying a 3-2 ATS record when playing with a rest disadvantage this season. This consistency is paired with a clear historical edge in this matchup; the Blue Devils have dominated the Cardinals recently, posting a strong 5-2 ATS mark in their last seven games against Louisville. With the interior presence of Cameron Boozer and the momentum from their recent road win at Florida State, expect Duke to execute down the stretch and continue their trend of silencing the Louisville faithful. Final score projection: DUKE BLUE DEVILS 82, LOUISVILLE CARDINALS 79.

CBB Best Bet: DePaul -1.5 over Georgetown

I’m backing the Blue Demons in this contest. DePaul is well-positioned to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against Georgetown this Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena. Under head coach Chris Holtmann, DePaul has shown impressive discipline in tough scheduling spots, boasting a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing with a rest disadvantage this season. The Blue Demons have also been reliable for bettors when expected to win, posting a 5-3-1 ATS mark as favorites so far this year. History is firmly on their side in this Big East rivalry as well; DePaul has dominated this series of late, going 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hoyas. Coming off a gritty conference win over Xavier, look for the Blue Demons’ improved rebounding and home-court energy to stifle Ed Cooley’s squad once again. Final score projection: DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS 77, GEORGETOWN HOYAS 71.

Tuesday CBB Best Bets Jan. 6

Duke Blue Devils -1.5 DePaul Blue Demons -1.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.