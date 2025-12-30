Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 30: Can Wisconsin beat Milwaukee by 22+ points?

Tuesday features several ranked teams in action as they begin conference play ahead of the new year. Can Seton Hall defeat Marquette on the road? Can Milwaukee cover on the road against Wisconsin in Madison? Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 30 article.

CBB Best Bet: Seton Hall -2.5 over Marquette

I like the Pirates on Tuesday. Seton Hall is well-suited to cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites against Marquette on Tuesday night. The Pirates are entering the matchup with a superior 11-2 record and the nation’s 6th-ranked scoring defense (allowing just 62.2 PPG). While the Pirates excel at suffocating opponents, Marquette has struggled significantly against the spread this season, posting a dismal 2-6 ATS record at home, an 0-4-1 ATS mark as an underdog, and a 1-6 ATS record following a loss. Seton Hall’s balanced attack, led by A.J. Staton-McCray (13.1 PPG), should exploit a Golden Eagles defense that ranks 227th nationally in points allowed (77.3 PPG). With Marquette mired in a four-game losing streak and failing to cover in their last five outings, the Pirates’ defensive discipline should prove to be the difference-maker. Final score projection: SETON HALL 75, MARQUETTE 68.

CBB Best Bet: Wisconsin -21.5 over Milwaukee

I’m backing the Badgers in this one. Wisconsin is a strong candidate to cover the 21.5-point spread as home favorites against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, supported by their consistent dominance at the Kohl Center. The Badgers boast an impressive 5-2 ATS record as the home team and a 6-4 ATS mark as a favorite this season, demonstrating their ability to pull away from inferior opponents. Wisconsin also excels when given time to prepare, holding a 3-2 ATS record when playing on 4+ days of rest this year.

Offensively, the Badgers rank among the nation’s best in efficiency, led by the high-scoring duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. Defensively, they face a Milwaukee team that struggles significantly on the road and ranks near the bottom of the country in points allowed (80.0 PPG). Coming off a 27-point blowout win over Central Michigan, Wisconsin’s fresh legs and superior depth should overwhelm the Panthers early and often on the way to a blowout victory. Final score projection: WISCONSIN 89, MILWAUKEE 63.

