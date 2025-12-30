Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 30: Can Wisconsin beat Milwaukee by 22+ points?

Tuesday features several ranked teams in action as they begin conference play ahead of the new year. Can Seton Hall defeat Marquette on the road? Can Milwaukee cover on the road against Wisconsin in Madison? Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 30 article.
CBB Best Bet: Seton Hall -2.5 over Marquette
CBB Best Bet: Wisconsin -21.5 over Milwaukee
I’m backing the Badgers in this one. Wisconsin is a strong candidate to cover the 21.5-point spread as home favorites against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, supported by their consistent dominance at the Kohl Center. The Badgers boast an impressive 5-2 ATS record as the home team and a 6-4 ATS mark as a favorite this season, demonstrating their ability to pull away from inferior opponents. Wisconsin also excels when given time to prepare, holding a 3-2 ATS record when playing on 4+ days of rest this year.
Offensively, the Badgers rank among the nation’s best in efficiency, led by the high-scoring duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. Defensively, they face a Milwaukee team that struggles significantly on the road and ranks near the bottom of the country in points allowed (80.0 PPG). Coming off a 27-point blowout win over Central Michigan, Wisconsin’s fresh legs and superior depth should overwhelm the Panthers early and often on the way to a blowout victory. Final score projection: WISCONSIN 89, MILWAUKEE 63.
Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 30
- Seton Hall Pirates -2.5
- Wisconsin Badgers -21.5
