Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 23: Can St. John’s blow out Harvard?

Tuesday features a light college basketball slate before the sport takes a short break for the holiday season. Can St. John’s cover the 25-point spread in Queens against Harvard? Will former Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard lead his Villanova squad to a win over his old school? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 23 article.

CBB Best Bet: Harvard +25 over St. John’s

I like the Crimson on Tuesday. Harvard can cover the 25-point spread at St. John’s by controlling pace and efficiency, shortening the game, and avoiding empty possessions. The Crimson are comfortable playing methodical, half-court basketball that limits transition chances and keeps scoring variance in check—exactly the profile that protects against big numbers. That approach worked last season, when Harvard lost just 77–64 to St. John’s as 26-point underdogs. Meanwhile, the St. John’s Red Storm are 0-5 ATS over their last five games overall, struggling to cover games consistently. Final score projection: ST. JOHN’S 76, HARVARD 51.

CBB Best Bet: Villanova +2.5 over Seton Hall

I’m backing the Wildcats against the number on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark. Villanova should cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs to Seton Hall by playing at a slow pace and displaying strong offensive/defensive efficiency. This should limit transition possessions and force a half-court slog that favors their disciplined half-court playing style. Additionally, the Wildcats are 9-1 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 vs. the Pirates, and Nova is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 overall. This shows consistent value regardless of the site or opponent. Expect steady scoring and stout defense to keep this tight, but bank on Villanova to win outright or come very close to doing so. Final score projection: VILLANOVA 69, SETON HALL 66.

