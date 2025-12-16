Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16: Can Louisville avenge last year’s loss to Tennessee?

Can Duke blow out Lipscomb at home by 34+points on ACC Network? Can Louisville win a tough road game against Tennessee on ESPN? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16 column.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Duke -33.5 over Lipscomb

I like the Blue Devils here. Duke is well-positioned to cover the massive 33.5-point spread at home against Lipscomb, where tempo and efficiency gaps should be overwhelming. The Blue Devils have repeatedly buried overmatched opponents this season, posting blowout wins over Niagara, Indiana State, Army, and Western Carolina this year by pushing the pace early and sustaining elite offensive efficiency while clamping down defensively. Cameron Indoor Stadium only amplifies that edge, and the trends support it: Duke is 31-17 ATS as a favorite, 14-8 ATS at home, and 17-9 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season. Final score projection: DUKE 95, LIPSCOMB 58.

CBB Best Bet: Louisville +1.5 over Tennessee

I’m backing Louisville on Tuesday. The Cardinals have a strong case to cover — and win outright — against Tennessee in Knoxville by controlling the tempo and playing efficient basketball on both ends. The Cardinals have already proven they can win high-leverage games this season with statement victories over Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Indiana, showing composure against solid teams. Louisville’s disciplined half-court offense and improving defensive efficiency allow them to limit transition chances and keep games tight late. The trends back up the Cardinals covering: Louisville is 12-10 ATS in non-conference games, 6-2 ATS as an underdog, and 21-14 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Final score projection: LOUISVILLE 74, TENNESSEE 72.

Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16

Duke Blue Devils -33.5 Louisville Cardinals +1.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.