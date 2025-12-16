Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16: Can Louisville avenge last year’s loss to Tennessee?

Can Duke blow out Lipscomb at home by 34+points on ACC Network? Can Louisville win a tough road game against Tennessee on ESPN? I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16 column.
CBB Best Bet: Duke -33.5 over Lipscomb
CBB Best Bet: Louisville +1.5 over Tennessee
I’m backing Louisville on Tuesday. The Cardinals have a strong case to cover — and win outright — against Tennessee in Knoxville by controlling the tempo and playing efficient basketball on both ends. The Cardinals have already proven they can win high-leverage games this season with statement victories over Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Indiana, showing composure against solid teams. Louisville’s disciplined half-court offense and improving defensive efficiency allow them to limit transition chances and keep games tight late. The trends back up the Cardinals covering: Louisville is 12-10 ATS in non-conference games, 6-2 ATS as an underdog, and 21-14 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Final score projection: LOUISVILLE 74, TENNESSEE 72.
Tuesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 16
