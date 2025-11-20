Thursday CBB Best Bets Nov 20: Can Purdue win big?

Last Updated on November 21, 2025 2:32 am by Alex Becker

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Number 1 Purdue faces Memphis, and #15 Texas Tech faces Wake Forest in the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas on Thursday night. I’ll pick those games and an additional contest for Thursday’s CBB Best Bets on November 20, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Thursday, November 20

CBB Best Bets Nov 20: Pick #1 — Memphis vs. #1 Purdue (6:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Memphis +16.5 (-109) / Purdue -16.5 (-111)

Why it makes the card: Thursday’s slate is a bit light, but when the #1 team in the country is playing, it’s worth taking a look. This line seems to be inflated a bit, probably due to Purdue’s #1 ranking, and Memphis’ subpar 1-2 straight-up record this season. As a big underdog in a neutral-site setting, I actually like the Tigers here for a few reasons.

The first reason is that Purdue isn’t blowing teams out this year, despite their 4-0 straight-up record. The Boilers have an average scoring margin of +16.5 points per game this year, which ranks 57th in the nation. What’s more, Purdue only beat Oakland by 10 points on November 7th.

For Memphis, the Tigers are 12-8 ATS as an underdog, 16-14 ATS in non-conference games, and 6-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2023 season. I think Purdue will win, but not by enough. Memphis is the pick.

Pick: Memphis +16.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 20: Pick #2 — Wake Forest vs. #15 Texas Tech (8:30 PM ET)

Current Odds: Wake Forest +8.5 (-105) / Texas Tech -8.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: Like the Memphis-Purdue game, this matchup will also take place in the Bahamas. Unlike the first game, I like the favorite to cover in this matchup. Part of that has to do with Wake Forest’s struggles against the number over the past few seasons. The Demon Deacons are 7-14 ATS as an underdog, 12-16 ATS in non-conference games, and 4-7 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2023 season.

Texas Tech, on the other hand, has been good against the number over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Red Raiders are 9-6 ATS when playing with the rest advantage and 14-12 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest. Texas Tech has the talent and rest advantage in this contest, which is why I’m picking them to win and cover on Thursday night.

Pick: Texas Tech -8.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 20: Pick #3 — Mississippi State vs. Kansas State (9:30 PM ET)

Current Odds: Mississippi State -2.5 (-111) / Kansas State +2.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This game is technically a neutral-site contest, as it will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. But Kansas City is only a 1 hour and 52 minute drive from Manhattan, Kansas (where Kansas State is located). So the Wildcats might get a bit of a homecourt edge on Thursday.

I like Kansas State in this matchup for that reason, among others. Since Jerome Tang became the Wildcats’ head coach in 2022, Kansas State is 28-22 ATS as an underdog, 37-27 ATS after a win, and 11-9 ATS in neutral-site games. When you toss in the fact that Mississippi State is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall, the case for K-State becomes clear.

Pick: Kansas State +2.5

