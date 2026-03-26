Thursday CBB Best Bets March 26: Can Illinois pull off the upset?

Thursday features a light college basketball slate with 8 high-major schools taking the floor on the 26th day of March 2026. It’s the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets gradually whittled down to 8 teams.
Will Nebraska defeat Iowa by 2 points or more at the Toyota Center in Houston? Can Houston win and cover against Illinois in the same venue in the late game on Thursday night? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets March 26 article.
CBB Best Bet: Iowa +1.5 over Nebraska
CBB Best Bet: Illinois +2.5 over Houston
I’m taking the Fighting Illini in this contest. Look for Illinois to cover the 2.5-point spread against Houston on Thursday night. The Illini are a perfect 2-0 ATS in this NCAA Tournament.
They have been consistently competitive across the board, going 13-12 ATS following a win, 6-5 ATS on equal rest, and 7-6 ATS with 4+ days of rest this season. Furthermore, Illinois is a solid 5-4 ATS over their last 9 games overall. Expect the Illini to keep it tight with a good chance to pull off the outright upset against the Cougars.
Final score projection: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI 69, HOUSTON COUGARS 68.
Thursday CBB Best Bets March 26
- Iowa Hawkeyes +1.5
- Illinois Fighting Illini +2.5
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