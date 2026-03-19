Thursday CBB Best Bets March 19: Can BYU beat Texas by 3+ points?

Thursday features a full college basketball slate with a slew of mid-major teams and a number of high-major schools taking the floor on the 19th day of March 2026. It’s the first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the field gets whittled down from 64 teams.
Will BYU defeat Texas by 3 points or more at Moda Center in Portland, OR? Can 8-seed Georgia win and cover against 9-seed Saint Louis in one of the final games of the first round day of the first round? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets March 19 article.
CBB Best Bet: BYU -2.5 over Texas
CBB Best Bet: Saint Louis +2 over Georgia
I’m taking the Billikens in this one. Saint Louis is in a good spot to cover the 2-point spread as neutral-site underdogs against Georgia on Thursday night. The Billikens thrive with extra preparation, boasting a dominant 7-1-1 ATS record when playing on 4+ days of rest this year.
They also bounce back exceptionally well, sitting at a perfect 4-0 ATS after a loss in 2025-26. Furthermore, the Billikens’ solid 7-4-1 ATS mark in non-conference games proves they handle unfamiliar opponents well. Georgia’s defense will ultimately struggle to contain Robbie Avila and Saint Louis’s elite perimeter shooting in a high-paced, back-and-forth shootout.
Final score projection: SAINT LOUIS BILLIKENS 88, GEORGIA BULLDOGS 85.
Thursday CBB Best Bets March 19
- BYU Cougars -2.5
- Saint Louis Billikens +2
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