Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 8: Can Northwestern hang with Michigan State?

byAnthony Rome
January 8, 2026
Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:42 am by Anthony Rome

College hoops fans, Thursday’s slate (Jan. 8, 2026) brings heavyweight conference action that can reshape Big Ten standings and WCC pecking orders. That said, the three top-25 matchups are all dealing with big spreads. What’s the best plays in the Northwestern-Michigan State, Rutgers-Illinois and Santa Clara-Gonzaga matchups? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 8 column.

CBB Best Bet: Northwestern +12.5 (at MSU)

Why I like Northwestern plus the points:
Michigan State is a strong squad right now, sitting at 13-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play, while Northwestern is 8-6 and 0-3 in conference action. MSU is an elite home team that thrives on defensive pressure and assist ball movement. Their offense is efficient, with 19.3 assists per game, and they limit opponents effectively.

But that doesn’t mean Northwestern is completely washed. The Wildcats score plenty — averaging more than 80 points per game — and Nick Martinelli leads the team with ~21 PPG, giving them a real offensive focal point. Against a defense that thrives by funneling teams into contested shots, a confident scorer can keep this game closer than the spread.

Matchup dynamics:
Michigan State’s defense is stingy, but Northwestern’s offense can push tempo and create quick scoring opportunities. If MSU lets the Cats get out and run early, Northwestern could tack on buckets in transition and keep this within 10–12 points. The Spartans are also a decent rebounding team, but the Wildcats fight hard on the boards and force turnovers (ranking well nationally in fewest turnovers).

Prediction: Northwestern +12.5 — I expect Michigan State to win, but this line is inflated enough that Northwestern should keep it within the frame

CBB Best Bet: Illinois -22.5 (vs. Rutgers)

The Illini are one of the Big Ten’s best offensive outfits, and Thursday they have a chance to flex that muscle at home against Rutgers. Illinois is 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, coming off a solid win over Penn State where Kylan Boswell led with 18 points.

Illinois strengths:

  • Potent scoring balance and depth.

  • Emerging shooters like Jake Davis heating up and stretching defenses.

  • Comfortable at the State Farm Center, where they’ve been dominant in recent Big Ten play.

Rutgers struggles:
Rutgers is 8-7 overall and just 1-3 in the conference, with questions about consistency on both ends of the floor. Yes, they recently rallied for an overtime win over Oregon, but that came with temperamental offensive stretches and defensive breakdowns that Illinois is more than capable of exploiting.

Why the large spread is justified:
Illinois’ depth and offensive execution should overwhelm a Rutgers team that lacks the size and defensive discipline to slow multiple Illini scoring threats. Illinois’ ability to hit threes, attack the rim, and dominate the boards makes this a textbook blowout candidate — exactly the kind of game where a 22.5-point spread becomes coverable early. Take Illinois to not just win — but to dominate.

CBB Best Bet: Gonzaga -15.5 (vs. Santa Clara)

In the West Coast Conference, Gonzaga (16-1, 4-0 WCC) is on a nine-game win streak and continuing its rise as a national player, ranked in the AP Poll and full of offensive firepower.

Gonzaga advantages:

  • Superior offense and defense efficiency in the conference.

  • Home court at The Kennel, where tempo and spacing favor the Zags in transition.

  • Multiple scoring options with wings and guards capable of beating close coverage.

Santa Clara threat:
The Broncos (13-4, 4-0 WCC) are no cupcake — they’ve won four straight and have shown they can score in bunches. However, recent seasons show Gonzaga owns the matchup historically (including a 95–76 victory in 2025).

Even with occasional home-court upsets in this series, the difference in talent and athleticism — and Gonzaga’s ability to limit three-point explosions — points to a textbook cover when the Zags are at full strength and ready to pull away late. Gonzaga’s bench depth and size should tilt this into a double-digit win.

Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 8

  1. Northwestern Wildcats +12.5
  2. Illinois Fighting Illini -22.5
  3. Gonzaga Bulldogs -15.5
