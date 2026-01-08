Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 8: Can Northwestern hang with Michigan State?

Why I like Northwestern plus the points:

Michigan State is a strong squad right now, sitting at 13-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play, while Northwestern is 8-6 and 0-3 in conference action. MSU is an elite home team that thrives on defensive pressure and assist ball movement. Their offense is efficient, with 19.3 assists per game, and they limit opponents effectively.

But that doesn’t mean Northwestern is completely washed. The Wildcats score plenty — averaging more than 80 points per game — and Nick Martinelli leads the team with ~21 PPG, giving them a real offensive focal point. Against a defense that thrives by funneling teams into contested shots, a confident scorer can keep this game closer than the spread.

Matchup dynamics:

Michigan State’s defense is stingy, but Northwestern’s offense can push tempo and create quick scoring opportunities. If MSU lets the Cats get out and run early, Northwestern could tack on buckets in transition and keep this within 10–12 points. The Spartans are also a decent rebounding team, but the Wildcats fight hard on the boards and force turnovers (ranking well nationally in fewest turnovers).

Prediction: Northwestern +12.5 — I expect Michigan State to win, but this line is inflated enough that Northwestern should keep it within the frame