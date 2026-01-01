Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1: Can UCSD win big on New Year’s Day?

Thursday features a light college basketball slate with no high-major programs in action on the first day of the 2026 calendar year. Can Northern Colorado cover against Montana State on the road? Can UC San Diego cover on the road against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1 article.
CBB Best Bet: Northern Colorado +3.5 over Montana State
CBB Best Bet: UC San Diego -8.5 over Cal Poly
I’m backing the Tritons in this game. UC San Diego is in a good spot to cover the 8.5-point spread by exploiting a massive discrepancy in ball security and offensive efficiency. The Tritons force over 11.9 turnovers per game, which is a nightmare matchup for a Cal Poly squad that ranks near the bottom of the country in giveaways. UCSD’s reliability is bolstered by their 5-2 ATS record as a favorite and a dominant 8-2 ATS mark following a victory this season. Furthermore, the Tritons’ 5-0 ATS record when playing an opponent on equal rest all but ensures they will be the sharper unit from the opening tip on Thursday. Final score projection: UC SAN DIEGO 82, CAL POLY 69.
Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1
- Northern Colorado Bears +3.5
- UC San Diego Tritons -8.5
