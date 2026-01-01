Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1: Can UCSD win big on New Year’s Day?

Thursday features a light college basketball slate with no high-major programs in action on the first day of the 2026 calendar year. Can Northern Colorado cover against Montana State on the road? Can UC San Diego cover on the road against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1 article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Northern Colorado +3.5 over Montana State

I like the Bears on New Year’s Day. Northern Colorado is poised to cover the 3.5-point spread because of an elite offense that averages 83.3 points per game. The Bears’ ability to perform in hostile environments is proven by their perfect 6-0 ATS road record and 3-0 ATS mark as an underdog this season. Furthermore, they remain sharp after triumphs, posting a 5-2 ATS record after a win this year. Facing a Montana State defense that has struggled with defending the perimeter consistently, Northern Colorado’s superior effective field goal percentage (57.2%) should be enough to secure the road cover and the outright upset. Final score projection: NORTHERN COLORADO 78, MONTANA STATE 74.

CBB Best Bet: UC San Diego -8.5 over Cal Poly

I’m backing the Tritons in this game. UC San Diego is in a good spot to cover the 8.5-point spread by exploiting a massive discrepancy in ball security and offensive efficiency. The Tritons force over 11.9 turnovers per game, which is a nightmare matchup for a Cal Poly squad that ranks near the bottom of the country in giveaways. UCSD’s reliability is bolstered by their 5-2 ATS record as a favorite and a dominant 8-2 ATS mark following a victory this season. Furthermore, the Tritons’ 5-0 ATS record when playing an opponent on equal rest all but ensures they will be the sharper unit from the opening tip on Thursday. Final score projection: UC SAN DIEGO 82, CAL POLY 69.

Thursday CBB Best Bets Jan. 1

Northern Colorado Bears +3.5 UC San Diego Tritons -8.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.