Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18: Can Oklahoma State blow out Kansas City?

Can Oklahoma State cover the massive spread at home against Kansas City? Can TCU cover a home date with Oral Roberts as sizable favorites? Both games are at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, and I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18 article.

CBB Best Bet: Kansas City +30.5 over Oklahoma State

I like the Roos here. Kansas City should cover the 30.5-point spread at Oklahoma State because the Cowboys have been inconsistent ATS lately — 3-4 as a favorite, 3-4 at home this season, and just 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall — suggesting they haven’t reliably blown teams out even as favorites. Meanwhile, Kansas City plays loose as an underdog and can keep pace for stretches, especially if OSU underestimates them early. Expect the Roos to stay competitive enough to keep it respectable instead of getting steamrolled. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA STATE 87, KANSAS CITY 61.

CBB Best Bet: Oral Roberts +24.5 over TCU

I’m backing Oral Roberts against the number on Thursday. The Golden Eagles can cover the 24.5-point spread at TCU because they’ve been solid against the number in key spots — 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs Division I opponents, 6-4 ATS as an underdog this season, and 3-2 ATS after a loss this year — showing they typically keep things respectable even when beaten. While TCU is favored, these trends suggest ORU won’t fold completely and should hang around the number rather than getting crushed. Final score projection: TCU 81, ORAL ROBERTS 59.

Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18

Kansas City Roos +30.5 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles +24.5

