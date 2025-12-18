Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18: Can Oklahoma State blow out Kansas City?

Can Oklahoma State cover the massive spread at home against Kansas City? Can TCU cover a home date with Oral Roberts as sizable favorites? Both games are at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, and I’ll pick both games below. Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18 article.
CBB Best Bet: Kansas City +30.5 over Oklahoma State
CBB Best Bet: Oral Roberts +24.5 over TCU
I’m backing Oral Roberts against the number on Thursday. The Golden Eagles can cover the 24.5-point spread at TCU because they’ve been solid against the number in key spots — 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs Division I opponents, 6-4 ATS as an underdog this season, and 3-2 ATS after a loss this year — showing they typically keep things respectable even when beaten. While TCU is favored, these trends suggest ORU won’t fold completely and should hang around the number rather than getting crushed. Final score projection: TCU 81, ORAL ROBERTS 59.
Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 18
- Kansas City Roos +30.5
- Oral Roberts Golden Eagles +24.5
Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.