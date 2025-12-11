Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 11: Can Iowa State beat Iowa soundly?

Will Iowa State win big over their in-state rival, Iowa? Can Alabama State prevent a blowout against Missouri in Columbia? Can St. Joseph’s keep it within a dozen against Syracuse in Las Vegas? Read on for our Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 11 column.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

CBB Best Bet: Iowa +12.5 over Iowa State

I like the Hawkeyes here. Iowa’s ability to control tempo and generate efficient early offense gives the Hawkeyes a real chance to stay inside the 12.5-point spread against an Iowa State team that prefers a slower, grind-it-out style. Iowa’s spacing and transition efficiency can counteract ISU’s half-court pressure, while the Hawkeyes’ improved defensive rebounding should limit second-chance Cyclone points. If Iowa keeps the pace closer to its preferred rhythm, they have a good chance to stay in the game throughout. Worth noting: Iowa is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Iowa State and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Final score projection: IOWA STATE 74, IOWA 66.

CBB Best Bet: Alabama State +22.5 over Missouri

I’m backing Alabama State in this one. Alabama State’s path to covering the spread of 22.5 points comes from slowing Missouri’s preferred pace and forcing the Tigers into longer, lower-efficiency half-court possessions. The Hornets aren’t explosive offensively, but they protect the ball reasonably well and can generate enough mid-clock looks to avoid the prolonged scoring droughts that lead to runaway margins. Alabama State’s defensive length could also decrease Missouri’s rim efficiency just enough to keep the gap manageable. As long as Alabama State keeps this to a mid-possession game instead of a track meet, the Hornets can stay within the number. A final note: Alabama State is 22-17-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2023 season, and 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Final score projection: MISSOURI 81, ALABAMA STATE 63.

CBB Best Bet: Syracuse -12.5 over St. Joseph’s

I’m backing Syracuse here. The Orange can cover the number by dictating pace and leveraging its efficiency edge on both ends. Syracuse thrives when they speed opponents up into uncomfortable, rushed possessions, and St. Joseph’s has struggled when forced out of its half-court rhythm. Syracuse’s length should disrupt their opponents’ perimeter flow, lowering the Hawks’ offensive efficiency while generating transition chances that the Orange convert at a strong rate. In the half-court, Syracuse’s improved spacing and ability to generate interior touches should create steady scoring that will compound over the course of 40 minutes. Of note: Syracuse is 5-4 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season. Final score projection: SYRACUSE 78, ST. JOSEPH’S 64.

Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 11

Iowa Hawkeyes +12.5 Alabama State Hornets +22.5 Syracuse Orange -12.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.