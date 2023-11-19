Texas vs. Louisville College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will face the Louisville Cardinals from Madison Square Garden at 3:30 ET on Sunday. The Longhorns are listed as 17.5-point favorites and the total is at 143.0 points what is the smart play the Garden? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Louisville prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

721 Texas Longhorns (-17.5) at 722 Louisville Cardinals (+17.5); o/u 143

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Texas vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Longhorns Notes

Texas moved to 3-0 after Wednesday’s 80-64 win against Rice. Tyrese Hunter led the Longhorns in scoring with 18 points points on 6/8 from the field in the win. Texas will now face their toughest test of the young season as they face the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville Cardinals Notes

Louisville improved to 2-1, beating Coppin State by a score of 61-41 on Wednesday night. Tre White recorded a double-double in the win scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Texas vs. Louisville CBB Betting Trends

Louisville is 1-2 ATS to open the season.

Texas is 1-2 ATS in their first 3 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 for Texas.

Texas vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Texas remained perfect against Rice, while Louisville recorded a 20-point versus Coppin State on Wednesday.

Give me the Under here. Louisville once again struggles to shoot the basketball this year, especially from three making less than five per game as a team. Furthermore, both teams are going to on the road for the first time to play on big stage such as Madison Square Garden. I imagine we see a little bit of nerves from both teams to start out. Louisville knows they need to slow this game down to have any chance of hanging with Texas. Under is the play.

Texas vs. Louisville College Hoops Prediction: Under 143