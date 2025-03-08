Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction: Total set too low?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) will face the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15 Big 12) on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU. What’s the top play in tonight’s Texas Tech vs. Arizona State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders (-11) at Arizona State Sun Devils (+11); o/u 151.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPNU

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Red Raiders

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Texas Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Texas Tech Red Raiders: The Red Raiders have had a strong season, currently holding a 23-7 record and standing second in the Big 12 Conference. They are averaging 81 points per game, ranking 34th nationally, and allowing 67.1 points per game, placing them 48th in defensive rankings. JT Toppin leads the team with 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Arizona State Sun Devils: The Sun Devils have struggled this season, with a 13-17 overall record and a 4-15 mark in conference play. They are averaging 74.8 points per game but allowing 76.4 points per game, resulting in a -1.6 scoring differential. BJ Freeman leads the team with 13.7 points per game.

Betting Insights

Texas Tech is favored by 10.5 points, with an over/under set at 151.5 points. The Red Raiders have a 16-14 record against the spread this season, while the Sun Devils have covered 15 times in 30 matchups.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State CBB Prediction:

I like the over 151.5 at Bovada.lv. The over has cashed in nine out of the Sun Devils’ last 10 games overall. Texas Tech games are also going over lately as well, hitting in back-to-back Red Raider matchups. Finally, when these two teams met in Lubbock back in February, the over 146 cashed easily, as the two teams went to overtime.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5