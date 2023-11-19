    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Texas Arlington vs. Arizona NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    By Updated:
    Texas Arlington vs. Arizona

    The Arizona Wildcats will host Texas Arlington from the McKale Center at 6:00 ET on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are listed as 27.0- home point favorites and the total is at 154.5 points what is the smart play from Tuscon? Keep reading for our Texas Arlington vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    677 Texas Arlington Mavericks (+27.0) at 678 Arizona Wildcats (-27.0); o/u 154.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    McKale Center, Tuscon, Arizona

    Texas Arlington vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Texas Arlington Wildcats Notes

    UT Arlington dropped to 2-1 on the year after their 82-80 loss against New Mexico on Thursday. Shemar Wilson had a fantastic night in the loss, scoring 29 points on 11/13 from the field. In addition, Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds. UT Arlington will have their hands full as they go on the road to face the #3 Wildcats.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona remained perfect after their 100-68 win versus Belmont on Friday. Caleb Love scored 20 points on 8/12 from the field in the victory. The Wildcats will look to keep their early season momentum going on Sunday night.

    Texas Arlington is 2-0-1 ATS in their first 3 games.

    Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Hurricanes.

    Texas Arlington vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    Texas Arlington dropped a tough game to New Mexico last game out, while the Wildcats continued to roll after their 100-68 win Friday night.

    Arizona offensively has been unstoppable over the first four games, averaging nearly 100 ppg, while shooting a strong percentage from deep. On the other side UT-Arlington looks they have improved dramatically improved on offensive this season pacing nearly 84 ppg as team through three games. With that being said, we’re going to back the over UT Arlington won’t be able to stop the Wildcats on defense, and Arlington has enough shot makers to push this game over the total.

    Texas Arlington vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Over 154.5

