Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction: Can Aggies keep it within 10?

Number 12 Texas A&M heads to Gainesville to face #3 Florida on Saturday night. The game is at 8:30 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can Florida cover the 9.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Florida prediction.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 20-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11-3 ATS this season.

The Florida Gators are 24-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-8 ATS this season.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

773 Texas A&M Aggies (+9.5) at 774 Florida Gators (-9.5); o/u 147.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Florida Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies forward Pharrel Payne was excellent in his team’s 86-84 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. In that contest, the Minnesota transfer put up 23 points, 6 rebounds, and a blocked shot in 21 minutes. Payne shot 9 of 13 from the field in the loss.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV also played well in his club’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Dallas, TX recorded 21 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 made three-pointers in 29 minutes of game action. Taylor leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game on the campaign.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators forward Sam Alexis has been ruled out for Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed injury. The junior from Apopka, FL is averaging 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 12.3 minutes per contest this year.

Florida guard Will Richard was exceptional in his team’s 88-83 loss to Georgia on Tuesday night. The senior from Fairburn, GA logged 30 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 34 minutes. Richard shot 11 of 17 from the floor and 5 of 11 from long distance in the defeat.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-3-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Aggies are 2-1-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

The under is 17-11 in Florida’s games this season.

The under is 18-10 in Texas A&M’s games this season.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

This has the potential to be a look-ahead spot for Florida on Saturday night. The Gators will travel to Tuscaloosa to face #6 Alabama on Wednesday night in a game that could have SEC conference championship and NCAA Tournament implications. It would be understandable if Florida wasn’t super locked in against a Texas A&M team that has lost 3 straight games.

Texas A&M finds themselves in a familiar spot this season as the underdog. Since Buzz Williams became the Aggies head coach in 2019, Texas A&M is 43-35-1 ATS as an underdog. In that same span, the Aggies are 22-17-1 ATS as a road underdog. I like Texas A&M’s chances to cover the considerable number as an underdog here. I’m taking the Aggies and the points on the road in Gainesville on Saturday night.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +9.5